Sunny weather in the Philadelphia region Sunday as cold front passes. Here's the forecast.

Saturday was a relatively warm day, with increasing afternoon clouds and gusty winds.

Those winds were partially responsible for helping to spread a fire in Camden County.

Overnight, with the passage of a cold front, we'll see colder temperatures and clear skies. Most importantly, the winds will decrease substantially. Expect lows Sunday morning to be on either side of freezing, with many areas north of the city in the 20s.

Sunday has skies become sunny, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Late Sunday night, a more potent storm system arrives with rain after midnight.

To the north and west of the city in the Poconos and Lehigh Valley snow and sleet is possible with very little, if any accumulation likely. We'll keep an eye on it. Once we get into sunrise, any frozen precipitation will turn to rain, before tapering off.

In Philly, expect this to be just a rain event, with the potential for a wet snowflake to mix in here and there, especially north and west. Showers will taper off and become more widely scattered through noon.

Tuesday the sun returns and Wednesday there is a chance for early morning rain showers. By Thursday and Friday, you'll need the sunglasses again.

The one constant next week is more hours of sunshine to enjoy which will be welcome for Easter, just 35 days away followed by Memorial Day only 86 days away and in 117 days summer begins on June 20.

7-day forecast

Sunday: Sunny and cooler. High of 52, low of 33.

Monday: AM rain, snow far northwest. High of 61, low of 41.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High of 59, low of 42.

Wednesday: AM shower, then sun. High of 57, low of 38.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High of 57, low of 34.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High of 63, low of 41.

Saturday: Warmer day. High of 65, low of 45.

