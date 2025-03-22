New Jersey Forest Fire Service working to contain wildfire in Wharton State Forest, Camden County

Fire crews are working to contain a wildfire that broke out in Wharton State Forest in Waterford, New Jersey, on Saturday, officials said.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is currently responding to the blaze, named the California Branch Wildfire, which has expanded to 100 acres and is 0% contained, the agency shared on social media.

NJFSS officials said 18 structures near the wildfire are currently threatened, but fortunately, the blaze is moving away from the homes.

There are also multiple road closures in effect within Wharton State Forest as rescue crews continue to battle the blaze including Raritan Avenue, Old Atsion Road and 5 Mile Crossing.

The NJFFS said crews have begun a backfiring operation to help contain the fire. An observation helicopter is also on the scene.

No local evacuations are in effect. The cause of the wildfire is also under investigation.