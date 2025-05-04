Monday begins unsettled week of weather in Philadelphia region. Here's the forecast.

Scattered showers and sprinkles will continue overnight into Monday in the Philadelphia region, with some patchy fog possible. Low temperatures will be mainly in the low 60s.

It will be an unsettled week ahead with scattered showers and isolated storms the next few days. There is a break from the rain on Wednesday. Then there will be another chance of showers on Thursday.

We start to dry out on Friday, and currently, Mother's Day weekend is looking sunny, dry, and mild. Historically, Mother's Day in Philly had trended damp, cloudy, and cooler — but we may end up breaking that trend this year.

Temperature-wise, the week ahead will remain rather seasonable in the low to mid 70s with Friday as the lone exception in the low 60s.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Scattered showers. High 71, low 61.

Tuesday: Showers. Maybe a storm?. High 75, low 62.

Wednesday: Break from the rain. High 75, low 56.

Thursday: Chance for showers. High of 75, low of 57.

Friday: Rain and a rumble. High of 62, low of 54.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High of 72, low of 48.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High of 72, low of 53.

