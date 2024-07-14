Philadelphia under heat advisory Sunday, another heat wave this week

Philadelphia region under a heat advisory Sunday, a few showers possible later in the day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The widespread rain is gone but the overall moisture is just ramping up.

After some patchy fog clears Sunday morning, we rebound back to the middle 90s and early next week, the high temperature could approach the upper 90s. Pop up afternoon storms are possible Sunday and Monday but any storms should be brief and non-severe.

Radar for Sunday afternoon CBS Philadelphia

With added humidity, it could easily feel in the low 100s Monday and 105 to 110 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday. For this reason, we've issued Next Weather Alert days for all three days.

Forecast for Sunday, July 14, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Watches and warnings

An air quality alert is in effect for Central and South Jersey until 12 a.m. Monday.

Air quality alert CBS Philadelphia

A heat advisory will cover the entire Philadelphia region and Delaware Valley from 10 a.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Tuesday. Feels-like temperatures during that time will be anywhere between 98 and 102 degrees.

Heat advisory for July 14, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Then on Tuesday morning, an excessive heat watch will go into effect for the region until Wednesday night. During that time, temperatures could feel as high as 104 to 106.

Excessive heat watch CBS Philadelphia

Another, but shorter, heat wave

The next heat wave shouldn't be quite as long, with another brief cooldown expected on Thursday following another cold front on Wednesday, which brings another round of showers and storms.

A few strong to severe storms may move in Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Stay with the Next Weather alert Team for the latest updates on the heat and the storms.

7-day forecast

7-day forecast CBS Philadelphia

Sunday: High of 94, feels like 102

Monday: High of 97, low of 75, NEXT Weather Alert

Tuesday: High of 99, low o 75, NEXT Weather Alert

Wednesday: High of 96, low of 80, NEXT Weather Alert

Thursday: High of 86, low of 74, showers and a few storms

Friday: High of 86, low of 69, partly cloudy

Saturday: High of 86, low of 68, partly cloudy