Philadelphia street photographer captures candid moments of Eagles fans celebrating NFC championship win

If an aerial view of thousands of Eagles fans flooding into Center City Philadelphia after winning the NFC championship is breathtaking, the candid moments captured on the ground by street photographer James "Jimmy" Lowrie — who calls the scene "unreal" — make the excitement feel even more lively.

"There was so much happiness," Lowrie said on Monday.

For Lowrie, Sunday was an impromptu night with just an iPhone. He said he started at 15th and Walnut streets and let the energy of the environment guide him.

"Some people I saw I was just like, 'don't move,'" he said.

Lowrie's talent comes from a deep place. He said seeing a photo of his mother tragically overdosed changed his perspective of the world.

"I was like, 'What are we not seeing that some people need to see?'" he said.

That's what he strives to capture, and Sunday night it just so happened to be a city uniting in its love for its team.

"Obviously, it takes sports for us to come together. And this is the year Philly is showing love for each other," Lowrie said. "And the Eagles is the reason for It all."