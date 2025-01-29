Philadelphia man charged with shooting another man during Eagles NFC championship celebrations, police say

An 18-year-old Philadelphia man was arrested and charged with shooting another man in Center City after the Eagles advanced to the Super Bowl on Sunday night, police said.

According to police, Amere Wright shot a 20-year-old man. He's been charged with aggravated assault and other related offenses, police said.

Police said the 20-year-old approached officers assigned to the Eagles Crowd Detail near City Hall at the 1300 block of Chestnut Street with a gunshot wound to his abdomen/hip area. The 20-year-old was placed in stable condition at Jefferson Hospital, according to police.

Police said a review of surveillance footage from businesses in the area and body-worn cameras from officers led to the arrest of Wright.

Wright was taken into custody on Wednesday at his home in the city's Ogontz neighborhood in North Philly after authorities, including SWAT, executed a search warrant, police said.

Police said detectives recovered clothing worn by Wright during the shooting, his cellphone and a black handgun with live rounds.

After the Eagles defeated the Washington Commanders in the NFC championship game to advance to the Super Bowl, police said there were 31 citations for disorderly conduct or failure to disperse and four assaults on police with two arrests. Other incidents include another shooting, and the front of the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office was vandalized, according to police.

A man was also stabbed in the parking lot of the sports complex in South Philly.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker issued a warning to city residents one day after the celebrations.

"If I could ask Philadelphians to do anything, you don't want to be in a celebratory moment to have a tragedy occur," Parker said on Monday. "You don't want that. So please, please don't shoot guns in the air."

"Listen, by and large, Philly, we celebrated responsibly," she added. "I do think our police and emergency responders did an excellent job with crowd control."