Philadelphia mayor calls death of Temple student who fell from pole during Eagles celebration "terrible tragedy"

Community remembers student who died after falling from pole in Philadelphia Eagles celebration

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker called the death of 18-year-old Temple University student Tyler Sabapathy a "terrible, terrible tragedy" and cautioned fans against climbing poles during future celebrations.

Parker also sent her condolences to the family during an unrelated press conference inside City Hall Wednesday.

"I want to continue to reaffirm and echo the same sentiments that I said before that game, asking the public to refrain from climbing poles," the mayor said.

Sabapathy died after he climbed a light pole and fell near City Hall during the Eagles NFC championship celebrations Sunday night.

The Toronto native was a student at Temple who studied exercise and sports science. He was also on the university's men's gymnastics team.

The team remembered him in an Instagram post, saying he was "an exceptional athlete" and "outstanding person." The gymnastics team also said "he represented his family and our university with the utmost class."

Students at Temple University said the news came as a shock. They found out in an email late Tuesday night.

"Just feel so sorry for his parents, his friends, his loved ones. It's sad," one student said.

Philadelphia Police said the department has launched an investigation into Sabapathy's death.

The department also said safety plans for potential Super Bowl celebrations will be released at a later time.

The mayor said safety will continue to be the city's top priority.

"[Police] are going to continue doing what they've been doing, and that is to make the public's health and safety of Philadelphia our No. 1 priority," she said.