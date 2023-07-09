Kingsessing mass shooting victim killed nearly 2 days before gunman opened fire on street: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One of the five people killed in a mass shooting in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood last week was killed nearly two days before the alleged gunman fired at least 50 shots randomly on the street, Philadelphia Police said Sunday.

The ongoing investigation determined, Joseph Wamah Jr., 29, was allegedly fatally shot by the suspect, Kimbrady Carriker, about 44 hours before the mass shooting in the early morning hours of July 2. Police said they determined Wamah Jr. died that morning through information received "through a source," the Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office and additional evidence.

At about 2 a.m. on July 2, Philadelphia police say they received reports of gunshots in the area of 1600 South 56th Street, about 90 minutes after authorities believe Wamah, Jr. was killed.

But, the call dispatched police to survey the 1600 block of North 56th Street -- roughly three miles from where the shooting happened -- according to authorities, which led police to have "negative" results of finding a shooting or gunshots.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. last Monday near 56th Street and Chester Avenue.

Carriker was taken into custody after the shooting and charged with multiple counts or murder, along with other offenses.

The mass shooting left four others dead -- 20-year-old Lashyd Merritt, 29-year-old Dymir Stanton, 59-year-old Ralph Moralis and 15-year-old boy Daujan Brown. Two others were injured by gunfire and another two were hurt by broken glass during the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

