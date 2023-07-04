Police identify victims in deadly Philadelphia mass shooting in Kingsessing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police have identified the five people killed in Monday's mass shooting in Kingsessing. The victims are 20-year-old Lashyd Merritt, 29-year-old Dymir Stanton, 59-year-old Ralph Moralis, 15-year-old boy Daujan Brown and 31-year-old Joseph Wamah, Jr.

Police say a 40-year-old man is in custody with charges pending.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and Mayor Jim Kenney will speak at 3 p.m. Tuesday to provide an update on the mass shooting.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday near 56th Street and Chester Avenue.

Five people were killed and two juveniles were injured in the shooting, according to police.

Police claim the alleged shooter was arrested wearing a bulletproof vest with multiple magazines, and was carrying a scanner and an AR-style rifle and handgun. Mayor Jim Kenney told CBS News Philadelphia that the dealer who sold the suspect the guns "should be sued out of business."

"Where does a person like this get a semiautomatic handgun? Where does a person like this buy a Kevlar vest?" Kenney said Tuesday. "This country needs to reexamine its conscience when it comes to Congress or the state legislature and try to figure out how we get these guns out of these people's hands."

The suspect was arrested without incident after a chase in a rear alley on the 1600 block of Frazier Street.

According to police, at some point, another person got a gun and returned fire in the direction of the suspect. That person was taken into custody, but it's unclear what their connection to the alleged shooter is.

The investigation remains ongoing.