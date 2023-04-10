"I'm hyper-aware now": SEPTA riders have guard up after rash of violence on subway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A rash of violence on Philadelphia's subway system has riders on edge. The city has seen three shootings on the subway in just the last two weeks, including the latest, a deadly incident at the Walnut-Locust stop on Saturday.

CBS Philadelphia talked with frequent SEPTA riders to find out how they're feeling after the incidents.

"I don't feel that safe," said Jeff Reystuckey from Southwest Philadelphia, who says he uses the subway every day. "I feel like I should have something with me when I'm traveling every day because you just never know."

"Do you feel safe taking the subway," we asked Artis Burke of Winfield. "No, no. Because you never know who's going to attack you."

In all, one person has been killed and at least three others hospitalized in the violence. Arrests have been made in all three shootings, which have been scattered from West Philadelphia to Center City and South Philly. But those arrests have done little to quiet the concerns of passengers.

"It's just so random now, and so frequent, that it's like I don't know what you could do at this point," Bria, a rider from North Philadelphia, said.

The shootings also come during an expected rise in ridership, with the 76ers entering the NBA postseason and the Phillies starting their 2023 campaign.

CBS Philadelphia asked SEPTA officials for comment on the recent shootings, and how they plan to keep riders safe. No one was available for comment on Monday.

However, SEPTA did release its $1.69 billion FY 2024 Budget Proposal last week, detailing some of its plans for the upcoming year. In the proposal, SEPTA officials call safety "the top priority," and claim its latest class of police recruits will boost the Transit Police force by 10%.

But the report also shows customer satisfaction down significantly on both the Broad and Market Street Lines since 2018.

For now, riders say they're watching their own backs.

"I always say I'm hyper-aware now when I ride the sub," Bria said. "It used to just be a thing to do, and I'm like oh my life could actually be at risk now."

SEPTA will be hosting public forums on its FY 2024 Budget Proposal.

CBS Philadelphia's Dan Snyder reported on this story.