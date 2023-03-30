1 arrested after double shooting at SEPTA's Snyder Station: police

1 arrested after shooting at SEPTA's Snyder Station, police say

1 arrested after shooting at SEPTA's Snyder Station, police say

1 arrested after shooting at SEPTA's Snyder Station, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A suspect was arrested by police after a double shooting on the platform of SEPTA's Snyder Station in South Philadelphia Wednesday night, police say.

The shooting happened on the northbound side subway platform at Broad Street and Snyder Avenue at around 9:30 p.m.

A man was shot and scooped by police to Jefferson Hospital and placed in critical condition.

A woman was shot in her thigh. She showed up at Methodist Hospital in stable condition, according to police.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

Authorities say the suspect was placed in police custody after a chase. A gun was also recovered, according to police.

All trains will bypass Snyder Station on the Broad Street Line due to police activity.