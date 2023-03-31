Person shot on SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting on SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line Friday morning.

SEPTA told CBS News Philadelphia that a person was shot on the train at 52nd Street Station.

According to SEPTA, the alleged shooter was taken into custody.

We're working on finding out the victim's condition and what led up to the shooting.

Lisa Jones, a SEPTA rider, said people need to find nonviolent solutions to problems.

"People have bad tempers, and people do not want to take time to talk something out, the first thing you do is go for a weapon," Jones said. "And I've seen people on that train get upset over nothing. Instead of being able to walk away, they fight or they bring out a weapon. It's stupid, and it causes problems for everybody else."

Police activity is causing delays on the Market-Frankford Line.

SEPTA says the El is still in service but all passengers will board on the westbound platforms between 40th Street and 56th Street Stations.

This is a developing story and will be updated.