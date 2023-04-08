Watch CBS News
Crime

One in custody after fatal shooting on SEPTA's Walnut-Locust Station

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: April 8, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: April 8, 2023 (AM) 03:17

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A male is in custody after a fatal shooting on SEPTA's Walnut-Locust Station on the Broad Street Line platform Saturday afternoon, police say.

They say a male was shot multiple times in the left thigh and taken to Jefferson Hospital. They were pronounced dead around 3:08 p.m.

A spokesperson for SEPTA says preliminary information revealed the two had an altercation before the shooting and shuttles are going between Girard and NRG Station in both directions due to police activity.

They continue to say that riders should expect delays and check SEPTA's website for updates.

Police told CBS News Philadelphia that Southbound Broad Street Line was closed between Girard and Synder Avenue.

SEPTA officials stated earlier Saturday that they started using shuttle buses going from Girard and Snyder Avenues in both directions. They don't have a timeline or an estimate on how long transportation services will be impacted.  

Police say a weapon was recovered.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on April 8, 2023 / 4:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.