One in custody after fatal shooting on SEPTA's Walnut-Locust Station

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A male is in custody after a fatal shooting on SEPTA's Walnut-Locust Station on the Broad Street Line platform Saturday afternoon, police say.

They say a male was shot multiple times in the left thigh and taken to Jefferson Hospital. They were pronounced dead around 3:08 p.m.

A spokesperson for SEPTA says preliminary information revealed the two had an altercation before the shooting and shuttles are going between Girard and NRG Station in both directions due to police activity.

They continue to say that riders should expect delays and check SEPTA's website for updates.

Police told CBS News Philadelphia that Southbound Broad Street Line was closed between Girard and Synder Avenue.

SEPTA officials stated earlier Saturday that they started using shuttle buses going from Girard and Snyder Avenues in both directions. They don't have a timeline or an estimate on how long transportation services will be impacted.

Police say a weapon was recovered.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.