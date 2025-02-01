Medical jet that crashed in Philadelphia, originated at Miami-Opa locka Executive Airport

MIAMI – The Jet Rescue Air Ambulance flight that crashed in northern Philadelphia with six people aboard had originated from Miami-Opa Locka Airport earlier on Friday, according to Shai Gold, a spokesperson for the company.

The plane had just taken off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport en route to Springfield, Missouri, when it went down near Roosevelt Mall, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The crash caused an explosion, setting several homes on fire and killing at least one person on the ground.

According to a statement from Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, the six onboard included four crew members, a pediatric patient, and the patient's escort. There were no survivors.

The pediatric patient was a girl from Mexico who had received treatment at Shriners Children's Hospital Philadelphia, according to Mel Bower, a spokesperson for the hospital. Her treatment had ended and she was on her way home when the plane crashed.

Philadelphia police said multiple people on the ground were hurt. A Temple University Hospital spokesperson said six people were taken to the hospital's Jeanes Campus, about two miles from the crash scene. Three were treated and released and three remained hospitalized in fair condition, the hospital said.

According to a statement released by Jet Rescue: "No names are being released at this time until family members have been notified. The Jet Rescue Air Ambulance family extends its heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathy to the family of the patient, families of our team members, and anyone who was hurt on the ground."

All crew members were Mexican nationals. The medical jet company is headquartered at Toluca International Airport near Mexico City, Mexico.