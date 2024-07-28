Two Schwarber home runs aren't enough as Philadelphia Phillies fall to Cleveland Guardians

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Steven Kwan hit a go-ahead solo homer in the seventh inning after Jhonkensy Noel tied the score with a three-run shot in the fourth, and the Cleveland Guardians rallied for a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

Kwan's 11th homer of the season came off lefty reliever José Alvarado (1-5) and helped Cleveland win two of three at Philadelphia. The Guardians won their 63rd game, tops in the American League, and trail only the Phillies (65) for most in the majors.

Kyle Schwarber homered twice for the Phillies off Cleveland rookie Joey Cantillo, a leadoff shot and a two-run homer in the fourth for a 3-0 lead.

Tim Herrin (4-0) got one out in the sixth. Emmanuel Clase retired Schwarber on a weak grounder as part of a scoreless ninth for his 33rd save. Cleveland's six relievers tossed one-hit shutout ball over the final 5 2/3 innings.

A potential World Series preview?

Perhaps — though not with the matchup of Cantillo vs. Philadelphia's Kolby Allard. Neither starter lasted beyond the fourth inning. Allard was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to fill the injured Ranger Suárez's spot in the rotation.

The Phillies gave away "Schwarbomb" beach towels, and fans went wild waving their freebie with each blast. Schwarber's first was his 40th career leadoff homer, 27th with the Phillies and ninth this season. His second gave him 22 this season, his 29th career multi-homer game and fourth this season.

After Noel tied it 3-all, Cleveland's bullpen bailed out Cantillo.

With the left-handed Schwarber already 2 for 2 against the left-handed Cantillo, Guardians manager Stephen Vogt called for righty Cade Smith in the fourth with two runners and one out. Smith struck out Schwarber, then fanned All-Star shortstop Trea Turner to end the threat.

In the seventh, Schwarber drew a one-out walk, but reliever Hunter Gaddis retired Bryce Harper on a flyout; the two-time NL MVP slammed his bat in disgust on the second out.

Cantillo, Cleveland's No. 10 prospect, allowed three runs and lasted just 3 1/3 innings in his debut. The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder was originally drafted by the San Diego Padres in the 16th round of the 2017 draft. The Guardians acquired him three years later as part of a package of young players for Mike Clevinger. Cantillo's debut meant all six players acquired in the deal played for Cleveland.

He gave up four hits, walked three, struck out three and threw 75 pitches.

Brandon Marsh earned a start in center field against Cantillo despite struggling against lefties all season. It was one reason why the Phillies acquired Austin Hays from Baltimore and gave him a chance to become the everyday left fielder.

Marsh went deep a night earlier and earned another start. He hit a hard single up the middle off Cantillo.

Allard walked none but gave up six hits in four innings in his first start of the season.

Up next

The New York Yankees come to Philadelphia for a three-game series. The Yankees send RHP Luis Gil (10-5, 3.15) to the mound on Monday against Phillies RHP Zack Wheeler (10-4, 2.55).

The Guardians head to Detroit for a two-game series. Cleveland sends RHP Tanner Bibee (8-4, 3.50 ERA) to the mound against Tigers RHP Jack Flaherty (7-5, 2.95).