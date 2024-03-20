Citizens Bank Park promotions and giveaways during 2024 Philadelphia Phillies season
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Come for the game, stay for the swag.
This regular season, Citizens Bank Park and the Philadelphia Phillies have dozens of freebies and giveaways on the schedule for fans.
From T-shirts to magnets and buy-one-get-one hot dog nights, here's a look at the 2024 Philadelphia Phillies promotion schedule:
March
3/28 vs Atlanta: Phillies scarf (all fans) | OPENING DAY
3/30 vs Atlanta: McDonald's Opening Night T-shirt (fans 15 and over)
3/31 vs Atlanta: 2024 schedule magnet (all fans)
April
4/1 vs Cincinnati: Red Goes Greek Night
4/1 vs Cincinnati: Hatfield Phillies Franks BOGO Night
4/11 vs Pittsburgh: Asian Pacific Heritage Celebration
4/13 vs Pittsburgh: Autism Awareness Day
4/14 vs Pittsburgh: Sleeveless hoodie (kids 14 and under), Cavity Buster Kids Opening Day
4/15 vs Colorado: Jackie Robinson Day
4/16 vs Colorado: Hatfield Phillies Franks BOGO Night
4/21 vs Chicago: Phanatic Mittens (kids 14 and under)
May
5/3 vs San Francisco: Teacher Appreciation Night
5/4 vs San Francisco: IBEW Local 96 Alec Bohm T-shirt (kids 14 and under)
5/5 vs San Francisco: Mother's Appreciation Day, ladies bucket hat (women 15 and over)
5/6 vs San Francisco: Independence Blue Cross Senior Stroll the Bases (fans 55 and over)
5/7 vs Toronto: Nurses Night
5/8 vs Toronto: Phillies School Spirit Day
5/17 vs Washington: Bryson Stott Bobble Figurine (all fans)
5/18 vs Washington: Salute to Service night
5/19 vs Washington: Phanatic Children's Book (kids 14 and under)
5/21 vs Rangers: Greek Heritage Celebration
5/31 vs St. Louis: Irish Heritage Celebration
June
6/1 vs St. Louis: London 2024 Double Decker Bus (kids 14 and under)
6/5 vs Milwaukee: London 2024 sunglasses (all fans)
6/17 vs San Diego: Pride Night
6/18 vs San Diego: Jewish Heritage Celebration
6/19 vs San Diego: Kids Run the Bases (14 and under) and HBCU Day
6/21 vs Arizona: Cole Hamels Retirement Night and 2009 National League Champions replica ring (fans 15 and older)
6/22 vs Arizona: Riley Green postgame concert
6/23 vs Arizona: Father's Appreciation Day and Phillies hat (men 15 and over)
6/27 vs. Miami: Xfinity Fireworks Show
6/28 vs Miami: Xfinity Fireworks Show
6/30 vs Miami: Bryce Harper cooling headband (kids 14 and under)
July
7/9 vs Los Angeles: Margaritaville Night
7/11 vs Los Angeles: Phillies bullpen cart (kids 14 and under)
7/12 vs Oakland: Sustainable Phillies cap (all fans)
7/13 vs Oakland: Coca-Cola photo day
7/14 vs Oakland: Nick Castellanos basketball jersey (kids 14 and under)
7/26 vs Cleveland: Trea Turner bobblehead (all fans)
7/27 vs Cleveland: Kaskade postgame concert
7/28 vs Cleveland: Kyle Schwarber "Schwarbomb" beach towel (kids 14 and under)
August
8/13 vs Miami: Harry Potter Night
8/14 vs Miami: Italian Heritage Celebration
8/15 vs Washington: Miller Lite floppy hat (fans 21 and over)
8/17 vs Washington: Phillies Wall of Fame Night
8/18 vs Washington: Phillies Alumni Day and Citizens Bank Park 20th Anniversary Salute
8/26 vs Houston: Star Wars Night
8/27 vs Houston: Latino Family Celebration
8/28 vs Houston: Senior Stroll the Bases
8/29 vs Atlanta: German Heritage Night
September
9/9 vs Tampa Bay: Pickleball night
9/15 vs New York Mets: Phanatic lunch bag (kids 14 and under)
9/25 vs Chicago: Fan Appreciation Night