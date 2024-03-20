Citizens Bank Park promotions and giveaways during 2024 Philadelphia Phillies season

Charlie Manuel talks recovery, Phillies in 1st on-camera interview since stroke

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Come for the game, stay for the swag.

This regular season, Citizens Bank Park and the Philadelphia Phillies have dozens of freebies and giveaways on the schedule for fans.

From T-shirts to magnets and buy-one-get-one hot dog nights, here's a look at the 2024 Philadelphia Phillies promotion schedule:

March

3/28 vs Atlanta: Phillies scarf (all fans) | OPENING DAY

3/30 vs Atlanta: McDonald's Opening Night T-shirt (fans 15 and over)

3/31 vs Atlanta: 2024 schedule magnet (all fans)

April

4/1 vs Cincinnati: Red Goes Greek Night

4/1 vs Cincinnati: Hatfield Phillies Franks BOGO Night

4/11 vs Pittsburgh: Asian Pacific Heritage Celebration

4/13 vs Pittsburgh: Autism Awareness Day

4/14 vs Pittsburgh: Sleeveless hoodie (kids 14 and under), Cavity Buster Kids Opening Day

4/15 vs Colorado: Jackie Robinson Day

4/16 vs Colorado: Hatfield Phillies Franks BOGO Night

4/21 vs Chicago: Phanatic Mittens (kids 14 and under)

May

5/3 vs San Francisco: Teacher Appreciation Night

5/4 vs San Francisco: IBEW Local 96 Alec Bohm T-shirt (kids 14 and under)

5/5 vs San Francisco: Mother's Appreciation Day, ladies bucket hat (women 15 and over)

5/6 vs San Francisco: Independence Blue Cross Senior Stroll the Bases (fans 55 and over)

5/7 vs Toronto: Nurses Night

5/8 vs Toronto: Phillies School Spirit Day

5/17 vs Washington: Bryson Stott Bobble Figurine (all fans)

5/18 vs Washington: Salute to Service night

5/19 vs Washington: Phanatic Children's Book (kids 14 and under)

5/21 vs Rangers: Greek Heritage Celebration

5/31 vs St. Louis: Irish Heritage Celebration

June

6/1 vs St. Louis: London 2024 Double Decker Bus (kids 14 and under)

6/5 vs Milwaukee: London 2024 sunglasses (all fans)

6/17 vs San Diego: Pride Night

6/18 vs San Diego: Jewish Heritage Celebration

6/19 vs San Diego: Kids Run the Bases (14 and under) and HBCU Day

6/21 vs Arizona: Cole Hamels Retirement Night and 2009 National League Champions replica ring (fans 15 and older)

6/22 vs Arizona: Riley Green postgame concert

6/23 vs Arizona: Father's Appreciation Day and Phillies hat (men 15 and over)

6/27 vs. Miami: Xfinity Fireworks Show

6/28 vs Miami: Xfinity Fireworks Show

6/30 vs Miami: Bryce Harper cooling headband (kids 14 and under)

July

7/9 vs Los Angeles: Margaritaville Night

7/11 vs Los Angeles: Phillies bullpen cart (kids 14 and under)

7/12 vs Oakland: Sustainable Phillies cap (all fans)

7/13 vs Oakland: Coca-Cola photo day

7/14 vs Oakland: Nick Castellanos basketball jersey (kids 14 and under)

7/26 vs Cleveland: Trea Turner bobblehead (all fans)

7/27 vs Cleveland: Kaskade postgame concert

7/28 vs Cleveland: Kyle Schwarber "Schwarbomb" beach towel (kids 14 and under)

August

8/13 vs Miami: Harry Potter Night

8/14 vs Miami: Italian Heritage Celebration

8/15 vs Washington: Miller Lite floppy hat (fans 21 and over)

8/17 vs Washington: Phillies Wall of Fame Night

8/18 vs Washington: Phillies Alumni Day and Citizens Bank Park 20th Anniversary Salute

8/26 vs Houston: Star Wars Night

8/27 vs Houston: Latino Family Celebration

8/28 vs Houston: Senior Stroll the Bases

8/29 vs Atlanta: German Heritage Night

September

9/9 vs Tampa Bay: Pickleball night

9/15 vs New York Mets: Phanatic lunch bag (kids 14 and under)

9/25 vs Chicago: Fan Appreciation Night