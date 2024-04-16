Phillies DH Kyle Schwarber celebrates Philadelphia police officers and their families

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber made a special visit to the third police district in South Philly Tuesday to personally thank officers for their commitment to protect and serve.

Schwarber has a personal connection to law enforcement – his dad was a decorated police chief in Ohio, and his mom worked in dispatch.

Spending time at the police station with his father was his first experience in a clubhouse, Schwarber said. He started his nonprofit, "Schwarber's Neighborhood Heroes," to honor the sacrifices of first responders and their families by creating positive experiences.

"It just means a lot that somebody cares enough to come out and mingle with the officers today, meet the officers' families and spend some time with them," Captain Lou Higginson said.

During the event, Schwarber signed autographs, posed for photos and chatted with officers and their families.

"It's just a lot of fun. Everyone obviously loves talking baseball," Schwarber said. "To be able to do that but also see where they are from, see how they got into the world of what they do, I think that's the cool part for me."

Before Tuesday night's game against the Colorado Rockies, Schwarber hosted a group from Families Behind the Badge Children's Foundation, a group that supports families of fallen and critically injured first responders.