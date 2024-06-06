Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker's $6.3 billion budget gets preliminary approval from city council

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker's $6.3 billion budget for 2025 was given preliminary approval by the city council late Wednesday night, paving the way for hundreds of millions in funding to be allocated to the mayor's top initiatives.

Parker's One Philly budget was first introduced in March. It includes nearly $2.4 billion in spending over six years on Parker's key priorities: safety, making Philadelphia "clean and green," economic opportunity, housing and education.

"I said in March, 'don't just listen to what I say, watch what we do'. I hoped we would work together with diplomacy, diligence and purpose to implement a budget for the People of Philadelphia," Mayor Parker said in a statement. "Tonight, we have shown the people we have done just that. This will be the standard operating procedure for my administration working with our partners in City Council, to serve all of Philadelphia."

The mayor is set to talk more about the budget, which includes funding for fiscal year 2025 and the five-year Capital Budget and Program, on Thursday at 9 a.m. You can watch her address in the player above.

What's included in the One Philly budget?

In addition to funding for Parker's core initiatives, the budget will increase the Homestead Exemption from $80,000 to $100,000. According to the mayor's office, this exemption can help homeowners save on property taxes when property assessments are expected to increase.

The mayor and city council also agreed to freeze property tax increases for low-income homeowners.

Funding for more police officers, violent crime prevention

The public safety priorities in Parker's budget include hiring 400 more police officers, $100 million to build a long-term care, treatment, and housing facility, and nearly $30 million in funding for grants to help reduce violent crime.

Parker previously said she also wants more officers doing community policing. Her budget funds over 100 officers doing community policing, which she described as walking a beat or riding a bike around a neighborhood and getting to know the residents.

Clean and green initiatives

More than $475 million will go toward Parker's projects to clean up and beautify the city's neighborhoods, including the citywide neighborhood cleaning initiative. That project began Monday in the city's Frankford, Juniata, Harrowgate, Kensington, Richmond and Bridesburg neighborhoods.

The money will also go toward addressing quality of life issues, according to the mayor's office, like illegal dumping and abandoned cars.

Hundreds of millions for the Philadelphia School District

In FY25, the School District of Philadelphia is set to receive $24 million in investments and nearly $129 million over the five year plan.

The city also plans to provide more extended day and extended year programs in K-12 schools, and "addresses the urgent need for school facilities improvement," the mayor's office said.