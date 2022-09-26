University City Townhomes residents have until end of year to move out: property owner

University City Townhomes residents have until end of year to move

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Residents of University City Townhomes now have until the end of the year to find new low-income housing, according to the property owner Altman Management.

The company plans to sell the housing complex to developers.

At one point, residents were trying to buy the property through a third party.