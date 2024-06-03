Philadelphia launches initiative to clean every neighborhood in the city: See when yours is on the schedule

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A citywide initiative to clean up Philadelphia's streets kicks off Monday, part of Mayor Cherelle Parker's goal of making Philly the "safest, cleanest, greenest big city" in America.

According to the mayor's office, the "One Philly" project aims to clean every neighborhood in the city over 13 weeks starting on Monday, June 3, and continuing through Aug. 26, 2024.

More than a dozen city agencies, including the Office of Clean and Green Initiatives, the Department of Sanitation and Parking Authority, will work throughout the summer to clear litter, illegal dumping sites, abandoned cars, clear graffiti and more.

Below is the schedule for the first eight weeks of cleaning, and an interactive map outlining the cleaning schedule for all city neighborhoods is posted on the Office of Clean and Green's website.

Week 1: Frankford, Juniata, Harrowgate, Kensington, Richmond and Bridesburg

Monday, June 3: Kensington/Torresdale Avenue to Delaware Avenue from Willard Street to Walbach Street

Tuesday, June 4: C Street to Kensington/Erie from Erie to Frankford/Emerald/Kensington

Wednesday, June 5: Roosevelt Boulevard to Erie from Oxford/Frankford/Kensington to Weymouth St

Thursday, June 6: Cheltenham Avenue to Torresdale/Kensington from Oxford/Frankford to Torresdale

Friday, June 7: Frankford to Delaware/River from West Moreland to C Street

Week 2: Hunting Park, Olney, Fern Rock, East Oak Lane, Feltonville, Franklin

Monday, June 10: Broad to Franklin/6th/7th from Louden to Cheltenham

Tuesday, June 11: Front Street/2nd Street to 8th Street and Franklin Street from Cheltenham Avenue to Sommerville Avenue

Wednesday, June 12: Broad to 6th from Louden to Glenwood

Thursday, June 13: Roosevelt Boulevard to Glenwood from 6th to C Street

Friday, June 14: Cheltenham to Roosevelt Boulevard from 2nd, Front Street, 7th St to Adams, Tabor, Godfrey/Whitaker

Week 3: Glenwood, Strawberry Mansion, Brewerytown, Tioga, Allegheny West

Monday, June 17: Pennsylvania Ave to Diamond St from 33rd to 25th St

Tuesday, June 18: Glenwood Ave to Vine St from 20th & 18th St to Broad Street

Thursday, June 20: Fox Street and 24th Street to Broad Street from Sedgley, Lehigh, and Glenwood Avenue to Yelland and Hunting Park Avenue

Friday, June 21: Vine Street to Sedgley and Lehigh Avenue from 25th Street and 20th Street, to 18th Street

Saturday, June 22: 24th St, Fox Street, Sedgley and 25th Street to 33rd Street and Ridge Avenue from Diamond Street to Westmoreland Street

Week 4: Fairhill, West Kensington, Fishtown, Northern Liberties, Poplar, Yorktown

Monday, June 24: 6th Street to Delaware Avenue and Beach Street from Cecil B Moore, Norris and York Street to Vine Street

Tuesday, June 25: Lehigh Avenue to Vine Street from Broad Street to 6th and 7th Street

Wednesday, June 26: Glenwood Ave to Lehigh Avenue and Cecil B, Moore from Broad St, 7th Street, and 6th Street to American Street and 2nd Street

Thursday, June 27: Venango Street to Indiana Ave and Cecil B Moore Avenue from American Street and 2nd Street to Front Street and C Street

Week 5: East Parkside, Wynnefield, Haddington, Overbrook, Cobbs Creek

Monday, July 1: Locust Street to Springfield Ave and 57th Street and Cobbs Creek PKWY to 52nd Street and 53rd Street

Tuesday, July 2: City Avenue to MLK Drive, Girard Avenue, Parkside Avenue, Upland Avenue, 58th Street, 57th Street, 56th Street, & Race Street

Wednesday, July 3: Upland Street and 54th Street to Race Street, Lancaster Avenue, Oxford Street, 58th St, to Malvern Street, 68th Street, 67th Street, Daggett and Gross

Friday, July 5: Lancaster Avenue and Oxford Street to Locust Street, 59th Street & 58th Street to 52nd Street

Saturday, July 6: Race Street to Angora and Cobbs Creek to 57th and 58th Street

Week 6: West Parkside, Mantua, University City, Southwest, Kingsessing, Eastwick

Monday, July 8: Cobbs Creek to Essington and Passyunk Avenue from 65th Street to Bartram Avenue

Tuesday, July 9: Belmont and 42nd to MLK from Parkside and Girard to Market Street

Wednesday, July 10: Belmont, Lancaster and 42nd Street to 53rd and 52nd Street from Parkside to Pine Street

Thursday, July 11: Market and Pine to 53rd, 54th and 56th Street from 52nd to the Schuylkill Expwy

Friday, July 12: Cobbs Creek to Passyunk Avenue from 53rd and 54th Street to 74th Street

Week 7: Gray's Ferry, Point Breeze, Center City, Pennsport, Society Hill, Olde City, Chinatown

Monday, July 15: Vine to Morris Street form Delaware Ave to 6th Street

Tuesday, July 16: Schuylkill Expwy to 21st Street from Dickinson to Vine Street

Wednesday, July 17: 21st St to 16th Street from Morris St to Vine Street

Thursday, July 18: 16th St to 11th Street from Morris St to Vine Street

Friday, July 19: 11th St to 6th Street from Morris St to Vine Street

Week 8: East Passyunk, Girard Estates, Packer Park, Stadium District

Monday, July 22: Pattison Avenue to Morris Street from Christopher Columbus Avenue to 5th Street

Tuesday, July 23: Dickinson to Oregon Avenue from Vare Avenue & 35th Street

Wednesday, July 24: 21st Street to 16th St from Oregon Ave to Morris Street/ Packer Avenue to Pattison Avenue from 26th Street to 10th Street

Thursday, July 25: Morris Street to Schuylkill Expwy from 20th & 16th Street 11th & 10th Street

Friday, July 26: Morris Street to Pattison Avenue from 11th St to 6th Street