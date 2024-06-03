Philadelphia launches initiative to clean every neighborhood in the city: See when yours is on the schedule
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A citywide initiative to clean up Philadelphia's streets kicks off Monday, part of Mayor Cherelle Parker's goal of making Philly the "safest, cleanest, greenest big city" in America.
According to the mayor's office, the "One Philly" project aims to clean every neighborhood in the city over 13 weeks starting on Monday, June 3, and continuing through Aug. 26, 2024.
More than a dozen city agencies, including the Office of Clean and Green Initiatives, the Department of Sanitation and Parking Authority, will work throughout the summer to clear litter, illegal dumping sites, abandoned cars, clear graffiti and more.
Below is the schedule for the first eight weeks of cleaning, and an interactive map outlining the cleaning schedule for all city neighborhoods is posted on the Office of Clean and Green's website.
Week 1: Frankford, Juniata, Harrowgate, Kensington, Richmond and Bridesburg
Monday, June 3: Kensington/Torresdale Avenue to Delaware Avenue from Willard Street to Walbach Street
Tuesday, June 4: C Street to Kensington/Erie from Erie to Frankford/Emerald/Kensington
Wednesday, June 5: Roosevelt Boulevard to Erie from Oxford/Frankford/Kensington to Weymouth St
Thursday, June 6: Cheltenham Avenue to Torresdale/Kensington from Oxford/Frankford to Torresdale
Friday, June 7: Frankford to Delaware/River from West Moreland to C Street
Week 2: Hunting Park, Olney, Fern Rock, East Oak Lane, Feltonville, Franklin
Monday, June 10: Broad to Franklin/6th/7th from Louden to Cheltenham
Tuesday, June 11: Front Street/2nd Street to 8th Street and Franklin Street from Cheltenham Avenue to Sommerville Avenue
Wednesday, June 12: Broad to 6th from Louden to Glenwood
Thursday, June 13: Roosevelt Boulevard to Glenwood from 6th to C Street
Friday, June 14: Cheltenham to Roosevelt Boulevard from 2nd, Front Street, 7th St to Adams, Tabor, Godfrey/Whitaker
Week 3: Glenwood, Strawberry Mansion, Brewerytown, Tioga, Allegheny West
Monday, June 17: Pennsylvania Ave to Diamond St from 33rd to 25th St
Tuesday, June 18: Glenwood Ave to Vine St from 20th & 18th St to Broad Street
Thursday, June 20: Fox Street and 24th Street to Broad Street from Sedgley, Lehigh, and Glenwood Avenue to Yelland and Hunting Park Avenue
Friday, June 21: Vine Street to Sedgley and Lehigh Avenue from 25th Street and 20th Street, to 18th Street
Saturday, June 22: 24th St, Fox Street, Sedgley and 25th Street to 33rd Street and Ridge Avenue from Diamond Street to Westmoreland Street
Week 4: Fairhill, West Kensington, Fishtown, Northern Liberties, Poplar, Yorktown
Monday, June 24: 6th Street to Delaware Avenue and Beach Street from Cecil B Moore, Norris and York Street to Vine Street
Tuesday, June 25: Lehigh Avenue to Vine Street from Broad Street to 6th and 7th Street
Wednesday, June 26: Glenwood Ave to Lehigh Avenue and Cecil B, Moore from Broad St, 7th Street, and 6th Street to American Street and 2nd Street
Thursday, June 27: Venango Street to Indiana Ave and Cecil B Moore Avenue from American Street and 2nd Street to Front Street and C Street
Week 5: East Parkside, Wynnefield, Haddington, Overbrook, Cobbs Creek
Monday, July 1: Locust Street to Springfield Ave and 57th Street and Cobbs Creek PKWY to 52nd Street and 53rd Street
Tuesday, July 2: City Avenue to MLK Drive, Girard Avenue, Parkside Avenue, Upland Avenue, 58th Street, 57th Street, 56th Street, & Race Street
Wednesday, July 3: Upland Street and 54th Street to Race Street, Lancaster Avenue, Oxford Street, 58th St, to Malvern Street, 68th Street, 67th Street, Daggett and Gross
Friday, July 5: Lancaster Avenue and Oxford Street to Locust Street, 59th Street & 58th Street to 52nd Street
Saturday, July 6: Race Street to Angora and Cobbs Creek to 57th and 58th Street
Week 6: West Parkside, Mantua, University City, Southwest, Kingsessing, Eastwick
Monday, July 8: Cobbs Creek to Essington and Passyunk Avenue from 65th Street to Bartram Avenue
Tuesday, July 9: Belmont and 42nd to MLK from Parkside and Girard to Market Street
Wednesday, July 10: Belmont, Lancaster and 42nd Street to 53rd and 52nd Street from Parkside to Pine Street
Thursday, July 11: Market and Pine to 53rd, 54th and 56th Street from 52nd to the Schuylkill Expwy
Friday, July 12: Cobbs Creek to Passyunk Avenue from 53rd and 54th Street to 74th Street
Week 7: Gray's Ferry, Point Breeze, Center City, Pennsport, Society Hill, Olde City, Chinatown
Monday, July 15: Vine to Morris Street form Delaware Ave to 6th Street
Tuesday, July 16: Schuylkill Expwy to 21st Street from Dickinson to Vine Street
Wednesday, July 17: 21st St to 16th Street from Morris St to Vine Street
Thursday, July 18: 16th St to 11th Street from Morris St to Vine Street
Friday, July 19: 11th St to 6th Street from Morris St to Vine Street
Week 8: East Passyunk, Girard Estates, Packer Park, Stadium District
Monday, July 22: Pattison Avenue to Morris Street from Christopher Columbus Avenue to 5th Street
Tuesday, July 23: Dickinson to Oregon Avenue from Vare Avenue & 35th Street
Wednesday, July 24: 21st Street to 16th St from Oregon Ave to Morris Street/ Packer Avenue to Pattison Avenue from 26th Street to 10th Street
Thursday, July 25: Morris Street to Schuylkill Expwy from 20th & 16th Street 11th & 10th Street
Friday, July 26: Morris Street to Pattison Avenue from 11th St to 6th Street