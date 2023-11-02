Cherelle Parker wants to make Philadelphia "safest, cleanest, greenest big city" in US

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Cherelle Parker is vying to become Philadelphia's 100th mayor next week, and the longtime city council member has her sights on making the city the "safest, cleanest, greenest" big city in the United States.

Voters in Philadelphia will choose between Parker, a Democrat, and Republican David Oh to be the next person to lead the city next Tuesday. On top of the list of issues that currently face Philadelphians, are crime and public safety.

The Simons Recreation Center in West Oak Lane is where the 51-year-old Parker was raised. It's her safe haven, where her belief in family, faith and community was born.

"This is where it happened," Parker said. "Lot of times, people hear me refer to my upbringing and those outside of my family as being a part of my village, and this was a significant part of the village."

Simons Community Recreation Center in West Oak Lane is where Philadelphia Democratic mayoral nominee Cherelle Parker said was her safe haven growing up in the city. CBS News Philadelphia

The journey from Simons to City Hall, if elected, is near.

"I'm uniquely prepared to make the city the safest, cleanest, greenest big city in the nation with access to economic opportunity for all," Parker said. "I communicated to the people that if they gave me the opportunity, I wouldn't be afraid to make those tough decisions, to implement that vision I share with them and that I would remain my authentic self."

Parker said she advocates for a "comprehensive neighborhood safety community policing plan" she offered during her time on Philadelphia City Council.

"[The plan] talked about putting more officers on the street," Parker said, "proactively engaged in community policing, walking the beat, riding the bike."

If elected, Parker also stressed that her plan includes zero tolerance for any misuse and abuse of authority. The wearing of body cameras will be essential.

"But we also want to stand and support the men and women who put their lives on the lines to protect and service us as guardians and not warriors," Parker said, "and I proudly have affirmed that if I win this election, Ukee, we'll be looking for a police commissioner who is not afraid to make tough decisions and shares my vision of the plan I introduced."

"This is the first time that I've probably said this publicly, I have been looking nationally and locally at potential talent," Parker added. "Somebody may have exposure to the Philadelphia Police Department, but they may no longer be serving here. So, whomever that future commissioner will be, he or she will share my vision and we have to have chemistry and trust, and I have to know that they will not be afraid, Ukee, of leading in the area of public safety."

Public safety also includes the open-air drug market of Kensington. Parker is not in favor of the proposed safe injection sites.

"Safe injection sites, harm reduction, I don't care what euphemism you give to it," Parker said, "for me, that's not part of any prescription to address what we see happening with the opioid crisis."

Parker does favor an intergovernmental approach to end the crisis with aggressive tactics at the ready.

"I want to clean it up. It's going to take more than the police to do it," Parker said. "One particular agency at the state level is an agency that's been mentioned, the National Guard. Any agency that has the ability to assist the city of Philadelphia in making public health and safety our number one priority and addressing it, I'm going to consider what it could potentially offer."

Philadelphia Democratic mayoral nominee Cherelle Parker says she's opposed to proposed safe injection sites but favors an intergovernmental approach to end the opioid crisis with aggressive tactics at the ready. CBS News Philadelphia

A moment of emotion, reflecting on her upbringing, the village that raised her and all the female city leaders that laid a path for her, she concluded with this.

"It does move me when I think about my very humble beginnings, I am prepared to meet this moment," Parker said. "One Philly, a united city, we don't allow anyone to divide us."

Parker said she has not said yes or no to the proposed Sixers arena, 76 Place, in Center City near Chinatown. She said she first wants to see the results of independent studies on economic and community impact, which have been commissioned by the city.