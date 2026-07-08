Philadelphia reports 7 heat-related deaths since July 1 after historic heat wave

The extreme heat to begin July in Philadelphia resulted in seven heat-related deaths, according to the city's health department.

A spokesperson for the city's Department of Public Health confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia on Wednesday that seven deaths have been attributed to the heat since July 1.

The spokesperson said the city had another heat-related death in May, bringing the total to eight in 2026.

Philadelphia had a stretch of three straight days with temperatures reaching at least 100 degrees during a seven-day heat wave.

The excessive weather led to a slew of Fourth of July and FIFA World Cup celebrations in Philadelphia being canceled or altered. Organizers were forced to cancel the Salute to Independence Semiquincentennial Parade due to the extreme heat.

The National Constitution Center's ceremony awarding Pope Leo XIV the 38th Liberty Medal was moved inside. The ceremony was originally scheduled to take place outside, with Independence Hall, where the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution were signed, in the background, but instead was held inside the NCC.

The heat wave ended Sunday, and the city dealt with a wet start to the week featuring heavy rain and flooding.

Wednesday in Philadelphia will be sunny and less humid, but our NEXT Weather team says another heat wave could be on the horizon soon.