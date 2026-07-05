Hot weather resumes Sunday in Philadelphia area, strong storms possible. Here's the weather forecast.

After strong to severe storms Saturday night in the Philadelphia area, we'll clear out a bit overnight. We'll be back to partly cloudy skies Sunday morning, with highs once again getting hot, although not as hot as Saturday.

We'll top out in the mid 90s before showers and storms once again move in. Like Saturday, we'll be on the lookout for heavy rain and strong, potentially damaging gusty winds.

NEXT Weather Alerts are in effect Sunday for more storms and Monday for heavy rain with possible flooding.

CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT big change

More scattered and slow-moving storms are expected Sunday and Monday with heavy rain and the potential for flash flooding. Monday will see the heaviest rain with 3-5 inches possible between Sunday night and Monday night.

Temperatures will also cool to the upper 70s and low 80s on Monday, signaling the end of this record-setting 7-day heat wave, possibly the hottest stretch in Philadelphia history.

Temperatures remain in the 80s through Wednesday and return to a stretch of 90s by Thursday.

CBS News Philadelphia

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Sunday: NEXT Weather Alert for heat and storms. High 93, low 77.

Monday: NEXT Weather Alert for storms and flooding. High 80, low 74.

Tuesday: Cooler, storms. High 79, low 71.

Wednesday: Clearing out. High 82, low 70.

Thursday: Hot again. High 90, low 70.

Friday: Few storms. High 90, low 76.

Saturday: Late thunderstorms? High 85, low 74.