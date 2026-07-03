Pope Leo XIV honored with Liberty Medal as Philadelphia celebrates America's 250th anniversary

Villanova University alumnus and leader of the 1 billion-member Catholic Church, Pope Leo XIV, accepted the Liberty Medal from Philadelphia's National Constitution Center on Friday.

Speaking remotely from the Vatican, Pope Leo addressed a crowd of dignitaries and faith leaders gathered in Philly ahead of the United States' 250th anniversary.

The pope was presented the medal at the Vatican in April for his lifelong work promoting religious liberty and freedom.

At Friday's event — which was held inside due to the extreme heat warning — Leo spoke about the significance of the U.S. turning 250.

"This historic anniversary presents us with the opportunity to reflect once again on the nation's founding principles and the hope that America will remain ever true to the dream that has earned it the title of land of the free, and home of the brave," Leo said.

Established in 1988, the Liberty Medal celebrates individuals of courage and conviction who strive to secure liberty. Past recipients include Nelson Mandela, Malala Yousafzai, Kofi Annan and four former U.S. presidents.

"Pope Leo has consistently used his powerful platform on the world stage to assert that religious freedom is an essential right," Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro told the crowd.

Pope Leo was elected pontiff a little over a year ago. He graduated from Villanova in 1977.