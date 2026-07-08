Partly cloudy Wednesday in Philadelphia, tracking another potential heat wave next week. Here's the forecast.

The clouds will clear through early Wednesday morning in the Philadelphia region and give way to great conditions for the remainder of the day.

After a relatively cool but muggy Tuesday, drier air will push into the region for our midweek, drop the humidity a bit and bring back the sunshine.

As a result, temperatures will also increase a bit, with high temps expected in the mid-80s. It will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees along the shore.

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The rain, however, will not stay away for long, with scattered showers and storms returning Thursday afternoon and again on Friday afternoon.

A small chance for a few showers may linger into early Saturday morning, but the current trend is to clear out the rain for most of the day on Saturday.

CBS News Philadelphia

By Sunday, the chance of rain drops to near zero, allowing for partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid-upper 80s. Next week is already advertising the return of the heat, with another potential heat wave in the works with high temperatures back in the middle and possibly upper 90s.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 85, low 69.

Thursday: Chance of storms. High 84, low 72.

Friday: A few storms. High 88, low 74.

Saturday: Maybe a shower. High 83, low 73.

Sunday: Mixed skies. High 87, low 69.

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 88, low 69.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 94, low 71.