Extreme heat in Philadelphia impacting Fourth of July weekend, FIFA Fan Festival events

A potentially historic and record-breaking heat wave is set to begin Tuesday in Philadelphia, and by the end of the week, high temperatures will soar into the triple digits.

It's possible the city could see four back-to-back days with temperatures over 100 degrees, something that's never happened since recordkeeping began.

With humidity driving feels-like temperatures closer to 105-110 degrees, organizers for the city's America 250 celebrations and FIFA Fan Festival are starting to make changes to their plans.

Philadelphia's Fourth of July parade shortened

The Salute to Independence Semiquincentennial Parade, part of the Wawa Welcome America slate of Fourth of July weekend events, is being shortened due to the impending heat.

On Monday, organizers said the route would be cut down to about 1 mile.

The parade will kick off on Friday, July 3, at noon at 5th and Chestnut streets in front of Independence Hall. From there, the parade will turn right onto 6th Street, then left onto Market Street and then continue toward City Hall.

At that point, the route will continue past the old Wanamaker Building and make a left toward Broad and Chestnut, where it ends.

The parade, which is scheduled to feature 50 marching bands, more than a dozen floats and multiple performers, was originally set to continue past City Hall and LOVE Park toward the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, loop around Logan Circle and then continue back down toward Broad and Chestnut.

FIFA Fan Festival hours shortened on July 4

The FIFA Fan Festival at Lemon Hill will have shortened hours on the Fourth of July in anticipation of rising temperatures.

The festival will open at noon, one hour before the Round of 16 match scheduled for 1 p.m. Canada is set to play the winner of the Round of 32 match between the Netherlands and Morocco. Kickoff for that game is Monday at 9 p.m. ET.

Festival grounds will close immediately after the match is finished Saturday afternoon.

FIFA also announced changes to the match schedule at the festival on June 30 through July 3:

Tuesday, June 30:

France vs. Sweden at 5 p.m.

Mexico vs. Ecuador at 9 p.m.

Wednesday, July 1:

England vs. Congo DR at 12 p.m.

Belgium vs. Senegal at 4 p.m.

United States vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina at 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 2

Croatia vs. Portugal at 7 p.m.

Friday, July 3