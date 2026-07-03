Philadelphia cancels 4th of July parade due to extreme heat, organizers say

Philadelphia's Salute to Independence Semiquincentennial Parade has been canceled due to extreme heat in the weather forecast, organizers told vendors and participants early Friday morning.

The parade was set to take place Friday, July 3 in Old City.

Temperatures are set to exceed 100 degrees and feel even hotter due to humidity as the region enters Day 5 of a heat wave. On Thursday, July 2, the city tied its record high temperature of 103 degrees.

Organizers told vendors their first responsibility was the safety of the participants and guests. The production company running the parade was reaching out to participants individually to inform them of the cancellation.

This extreme heat has threatened temperature records and had a major impact on the Philadelphia region's observances of America's 250th anniversary.

On Monday, organizers said the route would be cut down to about 1 mile to reduce risks in the heat.

Thursday night, the Wawa Welcome America Salute to Service concert featuring Queen Latifah was canceled due to the heat. A 10 p.m. independence-themed drone show went on as scheduled.

CBS News Philadelphia is tracking other events delayed by heat here.

This is a developing story and will be updated.