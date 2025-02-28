Philadelphia Flower Show 2025, Mardi Gras at Xfinity Live!, Philly Beer Fest and other things to do this weekend

The renowned Philadelphia Flower Show returns with vibrant displays and breathtaking exhibits. The Philadelphia Union look to build on their strong start as they take the field for their first home match. And for those in the mood for celebration, Mardi Gras festivities bring beads, masks and plenty of fun in South Philly.

So, whether it's flowers, sports, Mardi Gras or everything in between, there's something for everyone to enjoy this weekend in the Delaware Valley.

2025 Philadelphia Flower Show

The countdown to spring is on! With the start of the season less than a month away, what better way to bloom into something new than at the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society's 2025 Philadelphia Flower Show?

The annual floral extravaganza at the Pennsylvania Convention Center is the nation's largest and longest-running horticultural event and fundraiser, and it features incredible displays curated by the world's premier floral, garden and landscape designers.

The show's entrance garden is called "Futura Florentia," which is supposed to capture the idea of flowers as symbols of the future. PHS President Matt Rader said this year's show will showcase "the power of plants, sustainability and innovation."

Check out the preview our news team got of the event last month.

The show runs from March 1-9. Tickets to the flower show are available online.

Mardi Gras at Xfinity Live!

Hello, Philly? New Orleans called and said they want Bourbon Street back. Eagles fans still reminiscing about their time in New Orleans can keep the party going with Xfinity Live!'s Mardi Gras Bar Crawl.

Mardi Gras falls on March 4 this year, and in New Orleans, the celebration lasts all week long. Here in South Philly, the party starts on Saturday at 3 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m.

Guests can collect beads, masks and the 16-oz. Mardi Gras color-changing cup. Attendees are also encouraged to wear festive costumes.

Tickets range from $16 to $39.95 and include the Mardi Gras cup along with many other perks. Group discounts of up to 25% are available for general admission. Drink specials can be found for under $10.

East Passyunk Restaurant Week

Another restaurant week is back for the end of February through early March.

Taking advantage of fake spring, the 13th annual East Passyunk Restaurant Week in South Philly is another chance to get more bang for your buck.

Starting from Feb. 24 through March 7, foodies can enjoy meals for lunch and dinner with the price tags of $20, $40 and $60 at more than 15 participating restaurants.

Some of the participating restaurants are: Barcelona Wine Bar, Lucky 13 Pub, Noir Restaurant, Pizzata Pizzeria & Birreria, P'UNK Burger and many more.

On the East Passyunk Avenue website, organizers say, "Experience diverse cuisines, from Spanish and Mexican at Cantina Los Caballitos and Pistolas Del Sur to authentic South Asian at Gabriella's Vietnam and The Palace of Indian. Enjoy Italian at Le Virtù, refined French at Townsend, pizza with a twist at Pizzata Pizzeria & Birreria, and craft beverage flights from The Bottle Shop."

Philly Beer Fest: Winter

Philly Beer Fest: Winter is circling back for another year.

On Saturday, March 1, from noon to 9 p.m., enjoy the ultimate beer experience with the top breweries in the state at 23rd Street Armory in Center City.

At this 21+ event, you can enjoy specially curated exhibitors with food to purchase, and there's even non-beer options, according to the website. Mr. Hollywood DJ will be part of the live entertainment.

There are two sessions for the beer festival:

Session one early access is from noon to 4 p.m., and session one general admission is from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Session two early access is from 5 to 9 p.m., and session two general admission is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets range from $39 up to $55.

Philadelphia Union home opener at Subaru Park

After an impressive start to the Bradley Carnell era, the Philadelphia Union return to Subaru Park for their home opener on March 1.

Last Saturday, the Union went on the road to defeat Orlando City SC 4-2. The Union will take on FC Cincinnati for their home opener at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $24.

Harlem Globetrotters 2025 World Tour

The Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their hardwood acrobatics to the Wells Fargo Center. For two spectacular shows on Sunday, the iconic team will test their skills against none other than the Washington Generals.

Founded at the height of the roaring '20s, the Globetrotters have always been the gold standard of wholesome family fun. And nearly a century later their world tour keeps on spinning.

Tickets to catch their latest exhibition start at $28.

Mt. Holly St. Patrick's Parade and 5k Run

Kick off your St. Patrick's Day celebration on Saturday at the annual Mt. Holly St. Patrick's Parade and 5K Run and 1 Mile Family Fun Walk. Starting at 11 a.m., the 5K, benefiting Mount Holly recreation programs, will run through Mount Holly's beautiful downtown.

There are three races for runners to participate in – the 5K, 1-Mile Fundraiser Walk, and for children under 12, the 1-Mile Kids run.

Online registration is closed for all races, but registration will be available on site at the corner of High and Washington streets from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Registration is $40, must be paid in cash and includes a free post-race beverage at the Beer Garden.

Following the race, the St. Patrick's Parade will begin at 1 p.m. down High Street and Evergreen Street.

Marian Anderson Museum reopens

Philadelphia is home to some of the country's most historic museums, and now after years of repairs, the National Marian Anderson Museum and Historical Society makes its return to the public.

The museum was once the house of the famed opera singer and civil rights activist Marian Anderson. It is now a historic landmark to honor her legacy. In 2020, the museum flooded after a water pipe burst, forcing the museum to temporarily shut its doors.

Priceless artifacts have been repaired and restored thanks to countless supporters. Amongst the treasures are a collection of elegant gowns that belonged to Anderson and a vintage gramophone record player that stands near her piano.

Starting March 1, you have a chance to explore the artifacts that await during its reopening exhibit, "Marian: The Philadelphia Story."

The exhibit lasts through November 2025.

Joe Dombrowski at Helium Comedy Club

Joe Dombrowski, aka Mr. D, is coming to Helium Comedy Club in Philadelphia this Friday. The former elementary school teacher is headlining five shows between Friday and Saturday. You might recognize Mr. D as the teacher who went viral in 2017 with an early April Fools' Day joke that he pulled on his fourth-grade class.

This comic has been fine-tuning his craft and performing standup since his third-grade talent show. Mr. D has performed all around the globe, and his act tends to poke fun at his family and time as an elementary school teacher.

You'll want to snag your tickets now because Mr. D's 6:30 and 8:45 p.m. shows on Saturday are already sold out.

Tickets for Friday's 6:30 p.m. show start at $32.

Winterfest at North Bowl

Who said the winter fun has to end? North Bowl has partnered with Northern Liberties for a day of family fun with Winterfest.

This Saturday from 1 p.m.-5 p.m., guests can indulge in bowling, food and the open bar all for $35. There will also be a silent auction of goods from some of Philadelphia's most popular local businesses.

Tickets for children are $10 and free for kids under 5.

Warriors vs. 76ers, Trail Blazers vs. 76ers

When it comes to the state of our beloved Philadelphia 76ers, our Ukee Washington said it best: "The Sixers are on the struggle bus, the tires are flat, it's leaking oil." The Sixers have lost nine straight games and there's seemingly no end in sight.

But there is a silver lining — cheaper tickets.

The 76ers will host the Golden State Warriors, who won two of their last three games by more than 20 points. In the Warriors' last outing, Steph Curry delivered a masterclass in 3-point shooting, scoring 56 points and hitting 12 three's. Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center.

Then on Monday, the Sixers will host the Portland Trail Blazers at 7 p.m.

Although tickets for Saturday's matchup are $83, tickets for Monday's game start at $5.