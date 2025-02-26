Knicks hold off 76ers 110-105, send Philly to its 9th straight loss

Jalen Brunson had 34 points and seven assists, Mikal Bridges scored 28 points and the New York Knicks held off the Philadelphia 76ers 110-105 on Wednesday night.

OG Anunoby had 16 points and nine rebounds, and Josh Hart added seven points, 17 rebounds and four assists for the Knicks, who won for the fourth time in six games and 11th in their last 15.

Tyrese Maxey scored 30 points for Philadelphia, which lost its ninth straight. Paul George had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and Kelly Oubre Jr added 27 points.

Takeaways

76ers: Held to just 45 points in the first half and 67 through the first 33 minutes, the Sixers responded in furious fashion, led by Maxey, who had 17 points in the final 15:13 despite shooting just 12 for 32 from the field and going 0 for 10 on 3-pointers.

Knicks: Playing without leading scorer and rebounder Karl-Anthony Towns (left knee patellar tendinopathy), Bridges took over from the outset by scoring 19 points in the first quarter on 8-of-10 shooting. Brunson then took over late by scoring 10 of New York's final 12 points.

Key moment

The Knicks led by 14 late in the third quarter, but Philadelphia roared back to take a 102-98 lead with 3:45 left in regulation.

But Brunson responded with a personal 9-0 run, including a 3-pointer that circled the rim and went in that gave New York the lead for good with 1:28 left.

Key stat

Bridges' 19 first-quarter points were the most he scored in any quarter this season and nearly as many as the 76ers scored in the frame (21).

Up next

Philadelphia: Host Warriors on Saturday.

New York: At Memphis on Friday.