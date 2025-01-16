A sneak peek of the 2025 Philadelphia Flower Show: what's new, tickets and more

While winter continues to slam Philadelphia with temperatures below freezing, a small sign spring is less than two months away. The 2025 Philadelphia Flower Show returns to the Pennsylvania Convention Center on March 1, but organizers offered a sneak peek Thursday, unveiling "Gardens of Tomorrow" as this year's show theme.

The show's entrance garden is called "Futura Florentia," which is supposed to capture the idea of flowers as symbols of the future.

Futura Florentia Pennsylvania Horticultural Society

Mayor Cherelle Parker joined the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society's press conference at the Franklin Institute, offering a preview.

"The tradition reminds the world why we, Philadelphia, the sixth-largest city in the nation, birthplace of democracy," Mayor Cherelle Parker said, "why we should and will continue to be a city of innovation, of creativity and community, and quite frankly, resilience."

PHS President Matt Rader said this year's show will showcase "the power of plants, sustainability and innovation."

The Philadelphia Flower Show is nearing its 200th year. The first event was held in 1829 at the Masonic Hall on Chestnut Street.

Here's what we know about the 2025 Philadelphia Flower Show.

How to get tickets to the 2025 Philadelphia Flower Show

Tickets are now on sale for the 196th Philadelphia Flower Show. General admission tickets cost $25 for children ages 5-17, $30 for students with a valid ID between 18 and 24 and $49.99 for adults. Ticket protection can be added at extra costs.

PHS members can buy tickets that feature members-only hours and more. Another option is the "Twilight Ticket," which saves a visitor $10 if they go after 4 p.m. The PHS has a full list of ticket options available online.

The show runs runs from March 1-9.

What's new at the 2025 Philadelphia Flower Show?

The Philadelphia Flower Show welcomes both new and returning exhibits each year. According to a press release, several new exhibitors will be at the 2025 show.

Floral designers Lily Beelan, Mike Boerma, Berit Lauresen and Ahti Lyra will showcase their "Future Flowers" design, which "represents hope, resilience and the excitement and promise of the future."

OLIN and Remark Glass will show a garden called "Don't Call it Dirt, Don't Call it Trash."

"This innovative installation highlights the potential of circular materials by repurposing items often deemed garbage — glass jars, bottles, woody debris and food waste — into recycled glass sand, biochar, and compost," a PHS press release describes the garden.

Japanese garden designer Kazuyuki Ishihara has a collaboration with Iftikhar Ahmed of Treeline Designz on a two-tiered garden called "Tomorrow's Eden — Gardens for a Changing World," which "explores the interplay between two distinct yet interconnected garden spaces."

Tomorrow's Eden — Gardens for a Changing World Pennsylvania Horticultural Society

Simply Nia Design, a former member of Black Girl Florists, will have an exhibit focused on faith, perseverance and collective goodness. It will be her first independent exhibit, the PHS said.

Bloom Bold & Co, a Philadelphia floral designer and former member of Black Girl Florists, will also have their first independent exhibit. The PHS said the exhibit will explore time through a deconstructed clock.

What's returning to the 2025 Philadelphia Flower Show?

According to the PHS, Jennifer Designs, Robertson's Flowers & Events, Susan Cohan and Apiary Studios are among the returning exhibitors.

Jennifer Designs will have an immersive display called "Welcoming Wildlife Home," which, according to PHS, will show a home overtaken by florals and wild creatures.

Welcoming Wildlife Home Pennsylvania Horticultural Society

Robertson's Flowers & Events is back with an exhibit inspired by the Chinese proverb, "One generation plants the trees, and the other gets the shade."

The PHS describes the exhibit: "At its center stands a majestic tree symbolizing the world, with an intricate root system stretching across the display to represent the interconnectedness of communities. "

Cohan has a futuristic garden set in a reimagined post-industrial space called "Field of Vision 25/50."

Field of Vision 25/50 Pennsylvania Horticultural Society

Apiary Studios, which won the 2024 "Best in Show — Landscape" award, is back with an exhibit "exploring the nostalgia of childhood play and the journey through life's stages."

Lankenau High School, Mercer Community College, Lakeside School, Temple University, Delaware Valley University, Bucks County Community College and W.B. Saul High School will also have exhibits.

What are the 2025 Philadelphia Flower Show events?

There are at least three events scheduled for the 2025 Flower Show.

On Sunday, March 2, Family Frolic will be a special day dedicated to parents. Admission will be free between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., and the day will feature hands-on activities and entertainment for families.

Blossom and Breate, which is new, will be on Friday, March 7. The PHS says Honey Buz Natural Skincare and Noel Davis of Paris Fit partnered to bring wellness vendors to the Flower Show. Paris Fit will offer two yoga sessions featuring Philadelphia Eagles cheerleader Arielle Hunt, and visitors can enjoy silent yoga technology from Silent Philly. The event runs from 5 to 8 p.m., and the PHS says a yoga class is an additional fee.

Flowers After Hours will be on Saturday, March 8, between 8:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Tickets are required. The PHS says Flowers After Hours will feature a dance party, alien encounter photo opportunities, drinks and a space fashion show.

A full list of activities and events for the 2025 Flower Show can be found on the PHS's website.