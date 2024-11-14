2 separate Philadelphia mass shootings are connected, sources say

Two separate mass shootings that happened in different Philadelphia neighborhoods in the summer are connected, sources said on Thursday.

Mayor Cherelle Parker, Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel and District Attorney Larry Krasner will provide an update on the shootings during a press conference at approximately 4:30 p.m.

The first shooting on June 14 on the 2400 block of Greenland Drive in Fairmount Park left a 17-year-old girl dead and four others injured, including three teens.

One month later, a shooting on the 1900 block of South Salford Street on the Fourth of July left a 20-year-old man dead and eight others injured, according to police.

This is a developing story and will be updated.