Teen girl dead, at least 4 people injured after shooting in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A teenage girl is dead and at least four other people are injured after a shooting Friday night in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park, police said.

Officers were stationed around 11 p.m. near the corner of 33rd Street and Ridge Avenue in the city's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood after hearing of "pop up parties of juveniles and young adults" in the area, Inspector D F Pace said.

Police were breaking up a crowd that was on 29th Street and moving toward Fairmount Park when officers heard gunshots. Officers then found two gunshot victims in the park and rushed them to Temple University Hospital.

Pace said three other victims arrived at Temple connected to this shooting, including a girl believed to be 15 years old. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after 11 p.m.

After the shots were fired, the kids ran in different directions and at least one victim stopped at a nearby gas station for help, Pace said.

Police believe the four other victims, all male, are also juveniles or young adults. More information on their ages and conditions was not immediately available.

Police are still investigating what sparked the initial gathering, as well as the motive for the shooting.

"We do not know what spurred the shooting, what motivated it, if any of these victims were targeted," Pace said. "It's too early in the investigation."

Investigators had found 11 shell casings at the scene at the time Pace spoke.

"Officers were on location here...we were certainly aware that on warm evenings such as this, young people are likely to congregate. And we know for the most part, generally, where they tend to congregate. And we're doing the best we can proactively to keep them safe and to enforce curfew regulations," Pace added.

City Council in 2022 passed a bill requiring anyone under 17 years old to be home by 10 p.m. if they are not with a parent or heading home from work.