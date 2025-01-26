What time is the Philadelphia Eagles game Sunday? What to know before Philly hosts the Commanders in NFC championship

From Eagles-themed cocktails to city street preps, Philly is prepared for the NFC championship

The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders will go head-to-head in the NFC championship on Sunday with a one-way ticket to Super Bowl LIX on the line.

Of course, this isn't the first time these two teams have played against each other this season. The Eagles beat the Commanders 26-18 the first time they went up against each other on Nov. 14. But the Commanders took home the win in their second regular season matchup, winning 36-33 on their home turf.

The winner of Sunday's game will headline the 2025 Super Bowl playing against either the Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs.

Philadelphia faithful, get the game-day snacks and your favorite Eagles hoodie on because this game is a must-watch. Here's what to know before kickoff Sunday.

What time does the Eagles game start today?

The NFC championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders kicks off at 3 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field. Although in tailgating time that means it'll be an extra early morning for Birds fans planning to park it down in the South Philadelphia Sports Complex lots.

How to stream, watch the Eagles game

The NFC title game will be broadcast on FOX. The game can also be streamed on NFL+ on your phone or tablet. Fans can also listen to the game by tuning into SportsRadio 94WIP.

Eagles vs. Commanders tickets

Tickets are still available to see the Birds in person at the Linc on Sunday, but these will cost you more than a bit. Ticket sales on TicketMaster started as low as $600.

The Better Business Bureau shared tips for buying tickets online earlier this month.

Buy from a trusted vendor.

Verify your tickets with will call.

Use a credit card so you can get your money back if tickets are fake.

Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report



Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was a full participant in practice on Friday and has no game status designation. Hurts previously said he expects to wear a knee brace on Sunday.

Meanwhile, tight end Dallas Goedert who suffered an ankle injury, was also a full participant in practice Friday and has no game status designation ahead of the NFC title game.

Center Cam Jurgens returned to practice Friday as a limited participant and is questionable for the game. Landon Dickerson got some reps in as center during practice in the event that Jurgens can't play. Additionally, wide receiver Britain Covey and defensive tackle Byron Young, both players on Injured Reserve, were ruled out ahead of Sunday.

The team announced Saturday they've elevated linebacker Nicholas Morrow and fullback Khari Blasingame for the NFC title game. The Eagles also signed defensive end KJ Henry to the practice squad and released offensive lineman Cameron Erving from the practice squad.

NFC championship game weather forecast

Temperatures on Sunday will be slightly above average for this time of year. At kickoff, temperatures will reach a seasonable range in the low 40s, with a wind chill in the mid-30s. During the Eagles-Commanders NFC championship game, cloud coverage could shift from mostly cloudy, to partly cloudy.

Familiar face returning to the Linc

If the Eagles want to reach the Super Bowl for the second time in three years, they'll have to beat one of the franchise's all-time greats. Zach Ertz, who caught the go-ahead touchdown pass in Philadelphia's Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots, plays tight end for the Commanders.

Ertz spent nine seasons with the Eagles after he was selected in the second round of the NFC draft in 2013 out of Stanford University. He ranks fifth all-time in franchise history in receiving yards, second all-time in catches and seventh all-time in receiving touchdowns.

Ertz last played with the Eagles in 2021, but the team traded him to the Arizona Cardinals midway through the season. He played with the Cardinals for three seasons until he signed with the Commanders in the offseason.

In the 2024 season, Ertz had his best season since 2019. He had 66 catches, 654 yards and seven receiving touchdowns, which ranked second on the team. In the divisional round win over the Lions, he had five catches for 28 yards and a touchdown.