Popular Eagles tailgate serving something special for NFC championship game

Meet the tailgate master who serves up a unique menu before every Eagles home game

Every superhero has an origin story, and for the "Maestro of Lot M," his began during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

After months locked inside his Delaware home during the pandemic, Dylan Marck realized that despite being a self-described lone wolf, he missed being around people. He decided to do something around building community once the lockdowns were lifted.

In the Philadelphia region, community often revolves around the city's inner core: Lincoln Financial Field — specifically, the Eagles.

"I felt that when we got out of lockdown, I wanted to make sure that we could do something where we are community-based around the Eagles, and my contribution is cooking," Marck told CBS News Philadelphia on Friday.

The story picks up in Lot M2 at the Linc.

On Sunday, Marck will pull into Lot M2 in the South Philadelphia Sports Complex around 4 a.m. and begin smoking a unique menu of meats hours before the Eagles kick off against the Washington Commanders in the NFC championship game.

"Welcome to everybody," Marck said of his tailgates.

Since October 2022, Marck has been cooking meats for scores of Eagles fans before every home game.

His tailgates have gained so much notoriety that even Robert De Niro attended one. De Niro, who starred as Pat Solitano Sr., a rabid Birds fan, in the 2012 movie "Silver Lining's Playbook," even ate some pressed duck made by Marck.

Marck, a popular member of Eagles social media (@philatticus), has a special menu for the NFC title game.

"For this weekend, we have wild boar," Marck said. "Because of the hog heritage of the Commanders. We wanted to play around that. We have a variety of different steaks. I have the Bistecca alla Fiorentina, which is the first steak ever made. It's a giant porterhouse-type steak. We have prime rib. We have calamari because why not?"

Bone marrow, dinner dogs and veggie dogs are also on the menu for Sunday. Marck says service begins at 10 a.m.

The good news for Birds fans? Sunday's weather forecast is warmer than the past few weeks. The highs will be in the mid-40s.

"After you get over the cold for the first half an hour, it feels wonderful," Marck said.