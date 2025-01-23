Did Jalen Hurts, Cam Jurgens practice today? Here's the Philadelphia Eagles' injury report

The No. 2 seed Philadelphia Eagles will host the No. 6 seed Washington Commanders in the NFC championship game on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

In the win over the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs, quarterback Jalen Hurts and cornerback Quinyon Mitchell each suffered injuries, so this week of practice is key for them heading into the NFC championship.

Here's the Eagles' Thursday injury report.

Did Jalen Hurts practice today?

Hurts was upgraded to a full participant in Thursday's practice after he was limited in Philadelphia's walkthrough on Wednesday. Hurts is battling a knee injury he suffered in the third quarter in the win over the Rams.

Hurts didn't miss any snaps against the Rams, but he had a brace on his left knee when he returned to the field.

"I've just been progressing, taking it a day at a time," Hurts said Wednesday. "I was able to participate today and be involved in stuff. So, just taking it a day at a time. Every game is different. Just want to take it a day at a time and continue to progress."

Kenny Pickett is Philadelphia's No. 2 quarterback and he practiced fully on Thursday after he suffered an injury to his ribs at the end of the regular season against the Commanders.

Mitchell, the Eagles' rookie cornerback, was also upgraded to a full participant in Thursday's practice. He exited the win over the Rams early in the game with a shoulder injury. He was limited in Wednesday's walkthrough.

Cam Jurgens injury update

Two key offensive starters have yet to practice this week for the Eagles.

Center Cam Jurgens, who earned his first trip to the Pro Bowl in his first season replacing Eagles legend Jason Kelce, didn't participate in practice on Thursday or Wednesday's walkthrough due to a back injury. Jurgens started every game at center for the Eagles in the 2024 season and only missed the regular season finale against the New York Giants because Philadelphia rested their starters.

With Jurgens sidelined, left guard Landon Dickerson took snaps at center on Thursday, and Tyler Steen took reps at left guard. Dickerson played the position while he was in college at the University of Alabama.

"Right now, it's just Thursday practice, getting Cam some rest and that's just kind of the way it falls with the rotation, I'm the backup center, so service for practice and make sure that's feeling good for Sunday," Dickerson said. "It's like with anybody else, if we have a hiccup and a guy can't go, there's an expectation that whoever fills that role will play to the same standard."

Tight end Dallas Goedert, who has missed games with hamstring and knee injuries this season, was also listed as a "DNP" for Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle injury. Goedert leads the Eagles in receiving so far in the playoffs with eight catches for 103 yards and a touchdown.

If Goedert can't play, backup tight end Grant Calcaterra would start at tight end for the Eagles.

Friday's practice will be crucial to see if Jurgens and Goedert will be available on Sunday.

Other Eagles injury updates

Here's the rest of the Eagles' injury report from Thursday:

WR A.J. Brown (knee/rest/illness) — Full participant

RT Lane Johnson (knee/rest) — Full participant

OLB Josh Sweat (ankle/rest) — Full participant

DT Byron Young (hamstring) — Full participant

WR Britain Covey (neck) — Limited participant