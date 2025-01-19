Philadelphia Eagles to face Washington Commanders in NFC championship game. Here's what to know.

The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Washington Commanders next week in the NFC championship game at Lincoln Financial Field after beating the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round.

Here's what you need to know before Philadelphia's high-stakes game against their NFC East rival:

Which day will the Eagles-Commanders play?

The Eagles and Commanders will play in the NFC championship next Sunday at the Linc at 3 p.m.

The game will air on Fox.

Eagles-Commanders split series in regular season

The NFC championship will be the third time the Eagles and Commanders will meet this season. The teams split the series in the regular season.

In Week 11, the Eagles defeated the Commanders, 26-18, thanks to a big game from Saquon Barkley where he scored two touchdowns and rushed for 146 yards.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) scores during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum / AP

Later in the season, the division rivals met in Week 16. The Commanders beat the Eagles, 36-33, in a game where Jalen Hurts left the game with a concussion. He was replaced by backup quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Pickett completed 14 of his 24 passes for 143 yards, a touchdown and one interception in the loss.

How did the Eagles and Commanders get here?

Both the Eagles and Commanders have won two playoff games to make it to the NFC title game.

The Eagles beat the Green Bay Packers in the wild-card round and the Rams in the divisional round to advance to the playoffs, while the Commanders upset the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions on their way to the championship game.