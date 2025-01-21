Tickets on sale for Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders in NFC championship: prices, how to buy

Tickets on sale for Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders NFC championship game

The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday for the NFC championship game.

Fans are gearing up for the game, and that includes shelling out for tickets. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. on Sunday, and tickets went on sale Tuesday morning.

On Ticketmaster Tuesday evening, standing-room tickets were listed for $570 each before any taxes and fees. Tickets for the upper level range from $600 to $725.

For seats in the lower level, prices range from $1,200 to more than $4,000.

StubHub was offering similar prices at that time.

On Tuesday, tickets for the NFC game were outselling those for the AFC championship, in which the Kansas City Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills, by 145%, according to the ticket site StubHub.

Earlier this month the Better Business Bureau shared these tips for buying tickets online:

Buy from a trusted vendor.

Verify your tickets with will call.

Use a credit card so you can get your money back if tickets are fake.

If you'd rather watch from home, the game will air on FOX.

The winner of Sunday's game will move on to the Super Bowl.