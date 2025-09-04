This Eagles fan has a museum-like collection of jerseys. Which 1 is he wearing for the season opener?

In Ardmore, Pennsylvania, there's a place stitched together with the love of sports. Especially the Philadelphia Eagles.

"This house is like a museum," Neil Beck said of his home.

The self-proclaimed "jersey collecting enthusiast" is the museum's curator. So, how many jerseys does he have?

"You know, the funny story about that is I keep procrastinating," Beck said. "I keep wanting to get a full count of everything I have."

The ballpark estimate is about 1,700 jerseys from countless hockey, baseball, basketball and football teams, and not just the hometown ones.

"This is the jersey I spent the most money on, $700. But I took home this rookie circa 1976 Ron Jaworski. That's not Jared Goff," Beck said, holding up the jersey.

CBS News Philadelphia

Beck's man cave holds only a fraction of his collection.

"The Eagles got it started for me, back in '92. And I've been rolling with them ever since when they originally wore the Kelly Greens," Beck said.

The Delco Eagles fan has an entire closet dedicated to the Birds.

"That's basically the history of the Eagles uniform from 1933 all the way to Super Bowl LIX," Beck said, holding the doors open of a closet packed with Eagles jerseys.

It stores his first Birds jersey, and his most prized.

"My all-time favorite jersey, you would think if someone has 1,700 jerseys, that would be hard, it's not hard for me. There was one," Beck said while holding up a Fletcher Cox replica jersey with the Super Bowl LII patch.

CBS News Philadelphia

CBS News Philadelphia had to ask this diehard fan the tough questions.

Asked if he owns any Cowboys jerseys, Beck took a moment, then sighed before saying, "Oh, you got me there. Unfortunately, I have a few."

But there's a reason why.

Beck showed us to the "Ron Room," named after a dear late friend, where the NFC East teams, among hundreds of other jerseys, are stored.

"You know, some museums might have some pieces that they're not overly a fan of, maybe some of the artists' views of things, but they have it because it's part of the collection," Beck said.

Those jerseys are buried in the corner, where they belong.

As for the Birds' home opener Thursday night against those Cowboys, Beck is planning to watch the game in his man cave, and will be sporting QB1, Jalen Hurts.

"The best part about this game is we get to have our banner dropped in front of Jerry Jones and the Cowboys. They get to watch us celebrate our championship and they haven't won in 30 years, and let's hope that it keeps going for another hundred years for them," Beck said with a laugh.

Beck says as long as the bills for his lights and Wi-Fi are paid, he's going to keep collecting. He wouldn't put a price tag on his collection, and he's not in the business of selling any. He said he has learned through his decades of collecting where to find deals and when to spend some extra money on a really special jersey.