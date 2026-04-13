How Pennsylvania residents can enter to win free PGA Championship tickets

Pennsylvanians can win free tickets to the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club next month, thanks to a partnership between Visit PA and PGA of America.

Visit Delco is hosting the giveaway, which will provide free tickets for the practice rounds to two winners from each of Pennsylvania's 67 counties.

The prize includes:

Two tickets for grounds access to Aronimink Golf Club on May 11, May 12 or May 13

Public grandstand seating throughout the course

Access to the PGA Shops and all public spectator amenities

One entrée, one snack and one non-alcoholic beverage each time you visit a concession venue

Unlimited returns to concession areas throughout the day

Residents can enter the raffle on Visit Delco's website. Winners will have to show proof of residency.

Scheduled for May 11-17, the prestigious PGA Championship is expected to bring more than 200,000 spectators to the Philadelphia area to see who will win the historic Wanamaker Trophy. Tickets for the championship rounds are already sold out; resale tickets start at $355 on SeatGeek.

"The PGA Championship has always been about more than the game, it's about the community that surrounds it," said 2026 PGA Championship Director Jackie Endsley. "Partnering with Visit PA to put tickets directly in the hands of residents is exactly the kind of initiative we're proud to stand behind. This is a once-in-a-generation moment for the Commonwealth, and we want as many Pennsylvanians as possible to be on those grounds when history is made at Aronimink Golf Club."

The event is one of several sporting events coming to the region as it marks the 250th anniversary of the United States, including the MLB All-Star Game and multiple FIFA World Cup matches. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh is set to host the NFL draft April 23-25.

You can watch the championship rounds of the tournament on CBS News Philadelphia on May 16 and May 17.