Wanamaker Trophy, linked to Philadelphia family, returns to Pennsylvania golf course ahead of PGA Championship

One of Philadelphia's most iconic families has ties to one of golf's greatest championships.

"It has a presence of its own just sitting on a podium," Jeff Kiddie, head golf professional at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, said about the Wanamaker Trophy.

The nearly 30-pound silver trophy is currently calling the Delaware County golf club home as preparations continue on the grounds ahead of the 108th PGA Championship in May.

"The roots of that trophy really have roots here in Philadelphia with the Wanamaker family," Kiddie said.

Rodman Wanamaker, a member of the family behind Wanamaker department stores, got together a group of golf professionals in January of 1916, according to Kiddie.

"It was the start of the PGA of America and he put up the prize money and the trophy for the first PGA Championship that was played in 1916," Kiddie said.

Since then, the trophy has had quite the journey.

"It's well traveled. It's got some stories. I'm sure it would love to tell a few stories of its own, if it could," Kiddie said with a smile.

At one point, the Wanamaker Trophy was lost, then it was found. A second trophy was made, too.

The top has also fallen off a few times, but the prestige remains: Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Scottie Scheffler have all proudly lifted the trophy up.

Scottie Scheffler poses with the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 18, 2025, in Charlotte, North Carolina. Maddie Meyer/PGA of America/PGA of America via Getty Images

"The first year that they engraved the venue was actually our venue," Kiddie said.

That was in 1962, when Gary Player hoisted the Wanamaker trophy at Aronimink.

A replica trophy from that year sits in a display case inside the clubhouse, and soon a second, much taller replica trophy will join it.

Tiger Woods poses with the Wanamaker trophy after the 89th PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 2007. Montana Pritchard/The PGA of America via Getty Images

"We've got great golf courses. Great architecture. Great golf history, so I think it means a lot to have this trophy back here in Philadelphia for the first time in a long time," Kiddie said.

This golf town is happy to have the Wanamaker Trophy, and the PGA Championship, once again.

The PGA Championship is slated for Aronimink Golf Club May 11-17.