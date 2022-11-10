PennDOT preparing for remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Flooding could be a concern in the Philadelphia area as the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole inch their way closer to the area. The storm is expected to bring a messy evening commute Friday.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has begun preparing the roads for drivers.

PennDOT officials say flooding could become an issue since fallen leaves could clog up storm drains and impact road conditions.

Up to three inches of rain and gusty winds all leftover from Nicole could pop up in the area come Friday.

PennDOT crews have been preparing since Wednesday.

"For the most part, we're just managing things and hoping nothing pops up, hoping our system can ensure this," Brad Rudolph, PennDOT's deputy communications director, said. "Doesn't look like a major deal."

"We started as early as yesterday in some of the counties," Rudolph added. "Just go by those grates, those inlets, make sure they're clear, make sure water can move through properly. But even if it does, sometimes it rains too hard for our system to handle."

Rudolph says parts of the 202 and I-76 in Montgomery County could become problem areas on top of some sections of highways closer to the city.

"There are sections of 95 in Philadelphia, I-76 in Philadelphia as well, 476 has some areas that can be flooded rather quickly," Rudolph said. "These are situations we are prepared to deal with."

For those who spend a lot of time on the road like Uber driver Nate Carter, he'll be taking it extra slow come Friday.

"Roxborough and Manayunk with all the hills, all the water goes down," Carter said, "so I'll probably try and avoid those areas. Around Kelly Drive, because there's a lot of flooding around there as well."

Other drivers agree.

"I'll be driving carefully," John Hagan said, "and I hope everyone else is too."

Rudolph says those living in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties should be on alert.

"It's not going to be four to five inches of rain," Rudolph said, "and it's over a 24-hour period, so it looks like one day of just constant rain."

Even though PennDOT is ruling out a catastrophic flooding event, their crews will still be ready in case of any emergencies.

The City's Office of Emergency Management suggests people clear storm drains to reduce the risk of flooding or call the water department to report any emergencies.

But Rudolph says it's not just drainage issues that could lead to flooding.

If the older system leads to needed road closures, then PennDOT says it will work with different state agencies to keep drivers safe.

"We work hand in hand with PEMA and state police," Rudolph said. "We close any lane, any roadways if it's a risk to the public and the traveling public."