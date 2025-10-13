Strong wind, rain, coastal flooding continue Monday at Jersey Shore before a quieter week

The significant coastal storm will continue to impact the Philadelphia region through Monday, bringing strong onshore winds, periods of rain, and significant coastal flooding along the New Jersey and Delaware shorelines.

Conditions will gradually improve by Tuesday as the system weakens and moves out to sea. High pressure will then begin to build in, bringing calmer weather through the middle and end of the week.

As of late Sunday night, rain continues to expand inland across New Jersey with low clouds and drizzle pushing farther west. Offshore winds remain intense, with radar showing gusts near 55 mph just above the surface off-shore. We've already seen gusts this evening over 55 mph. These strong easterly winds are driving water toward the shore, creating flooding concerns for tidal areas. The heaviest rain will remain near the shore, tapering off inland, with most locations picking up less than an inch and coastal zones seeing around two inches by the time the storm exits.

Wind impacts will stay most severe overnight into early Monday. High wind warnings remain in effect for the immediate coastline of New Jersey and Delaware, including Cape May County, while wind advisories continue just inland. Gusts will ease through Monday morning but remain breezy into the afternoon, with inland gusts near 30 mph and up to 40 mph at the coast.

As of late Sunday night, about 1,000 Atlantic City Electric customers were without power, the company's outage map said.

Temperatures will hold steady in the upper 50s to lower 60s Monday with a damp, cloudy start to the week.

By Tuesday, conditions will steadily improve. Clouds and lingering showers will clear from south to north through the morning, followed by sunshine and more seasonable temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Dry weather will dominate Tuesday night and Wednesday as high pressure settles in. The quiet pattern should last into the weekend, with another potential system not expected until late Sunday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Monday: NEXT Weather Alert for rain, high winds, coastal flooding, beach erosion. High 60. Low 57.

Tuesday: Showers leaving. High 68, Low 56.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 72, Low of 55.

Thursday: Sunny. High 63, Low 51.

Friday: Sunny. High 64, Low 43.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 69, Low 48.

Sunday: Scattered showers. High 74, Low 55.

