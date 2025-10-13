Bands of showers, blustery winds continue in Philadelphia; worst of conditions down at Jersey Shore The greatest threat of this nor'easter is coastal flooding, as there's still another round of major flooding possible midday when high tide arrives. The wind threats are diminishing, and wind warnings and advisories have been canceled for most of the area. Bands of showers will continue to impact the area all day, but don't expect too much heavy rain. NEXT Weather meteorologist Kate Bilo has your latest forecast for this Monday morning.