Nor'easter to bring coastal flooding, strong winds to Philadelphia area, Jersey Shore. Here's the forecast.

As of late Saturday evening, the low is positioned off the South Carolina coast, marking the start of the nor'easter's impacts for our region. Forecast models now show a possible "double-barreled" setup, with a secondary low developing closer to Long Island on Sunday. This evolution could keep the strongest winds and heaviest rain closer to the coast while lowering rainfall totals slightly farther inland.

The coastal storm will continue to affect the region through Monday, bringing periods of rain, gusty winds, and coastal flooding, especially along the New Jersey and Delaware shorelines. Conditions will slowly improve Monday night into Tuesday as the system weakens and drifts out to sea. High pressure will then build in mid to late week, setting up a stretch of dry and cooler weather.

Wind and coastal flooding

A high wind warning is in effect for Cape May County and the coastal strip, with gusts potentially reaching 50–60mph. A wind advisory covers adjacent inland counties in southern New Jersey and Delaware, where gusts of 35–45 mph are likely.

The combination of persistent onshore flow, high tides, and elevated surf could lead to moderate to major coastal flooding in the most vulnerable areas, along with beach erosion and rough marine conditions.

Rainfall totals

Rainfall is expected to range from 1to 2 inches inland and 1–3+ inches along the coast. While the duration of the event limits the freshwater flooding threat, poor drainage flooding is still possible, and the rain may worsen tidal flooding in coastal zones. The steadiest rain and strongest winds will occur from late Sunday morning through Sunday night, tapering gradually on Monday.

By Tuesday, only a few lingering showers along the Jersey Shore and breezy conditions will remain before skies clear and high pressure brings cooler, quieter weather to close out the week.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: NEXT Weather Alert for rain, high winds, coastal flooding, beach erosion. High 64, Low 62.

Monday: NEXT Weather Alert for rain, high winds, coastal flooding, beach erosion. High 60. Low 57.

Tuesday: Showers leaving. High 70, Low 56.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 69, Low of 55.

Thursday: Sunny. High 63, Low 47.

Friday: Sunny. High 64, Low 42.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, p.m. shower. High 72, Low 45

