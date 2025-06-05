Military parade in Washington, D.C., could disrupt flights at Reagan National Airport

Reagan National Airport is warning that a military parade scheduled for June 14 in Washington, D.C., could disrupt commercial passengers' travel plans.

The Federal Aviation Administration is expected to suspend airline operations at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) to accommodate military aircraft that will fly over the parade route and to allow for a fireworks show, according to a statement on the airport's website.

The airport is urging travelers who are scheduled to fly the evening of June 14 to check their flight's status directly with the airline.

The FAA confirmed that the Army's 250th Anniversary Celebration, which will be held on President Trump's birthday, will "impact operations" at DCA.

"In partnership with the Department of Homeland Security, the FAA will issue Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs) for the Washington, D.C., area to ensure safety and security during the celebration," the FAA said Thursday in a statement to CBS News.

The FAA added that during "the peak" of the event, all arrivals and departures at the airport will be suspended.

The military parade to mark the Army's anniversary will cost between $25 million and $45 million, including events leading up to the June 14 parade, an Army spokesperson told CBS News.

The event will feature over 100 vehicles, 50 helicopters and thousands of soldiers who will be housed in federal buildings, the spokesperson said.

