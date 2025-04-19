Protesters in Philadelphia join nationwide demonstration against Trump administration

Protesters rally against Trump administration's policies in Philadelphia's Old City section

Protesters rally against Trump administration's policies in Philadelphia's Old City section

Protesters rally against Trump administration's policies in Philadelphia's Old City section

Over a thousand people gathered in Old City to protest against President Donald Trump and his administration.

The demonstration was part of another National Day of Action opposing the president's policies. People throughout the country also gathered for protests earlier this month.

"We need to wake up. We can't take this for granted. Democracy dies in silence," said Lip Spector.

The protest, called "No Kings," is part of a nationwide demonstration denouncing the policies and actions of the White House that protesters say are anti-democratic.

"This is a sign from the grassroots up," said Margaret Ralph. "Americans are saying this is not who we are."

CBS Philadelphia

"Right now, our people are facing federally-funded programs that are being disappeared by the government; they're being cut, people are losing their jobs right now, people are concerned about their immigrant family members. People are concerned about the state of this nation," said Talia Giles.

"Being of Arab descent, Middle Eastern descent, and most importantly, Muslim, I have to speak up for my brothers and sisters everywhere," Amin Elsawi said.

CBS News Philadelphia reached out to the Trump administration to get a response about the protests, but has yet to hear back. At an Easter event, the president continued to defend his policies on issues such as trade and immigration.

But those at the protest say the large crowd shows that many people are concerned about the future of the country and are no longer willing to stay silent.

"You're either part of the solution or you are part of the problem," said Leora Natan.