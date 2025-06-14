Protesters explain why they decided to attend "No Kings" march in Philadelphia as rally wraps up Hundreds of people gathered in Norristown for the "No Kings" rally while thousands flocked to Philadelphia to do the same. Billed as a "nationwide day of defiance," organizing materials for "No Kings Day" say the protests are an opportunity for Americans to "stand together against cruelty, corruption, and authoritarianism." According to organizers, "No Kings" events are committed to "nonviolent action," and anyone participating in the rallies is expected to "de-escalate any potential confrontation."