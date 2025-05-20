New Jersey voter registration deadlines to know for the 2025 primary election

Democratic candidates for New Jersey governor spar at debate

Democratic candidates for New Jersey governor spar at debate

Democratic candidates for New Jersey governor spar at debate

New Jersey residents are getting ready to vote for a new governor in the June 2025 primary elections. Today is the last day to register to vote before the voter registration deadline.

Here's everything to know about how to register and check your status, plus a look at who's running for Gov. Phil Murphy's seat.

N.J. voter registration deadline and election dates

The voter registration deadline for the June primaries is Tuesday, May 20.

Early voting will begin a week before Election Day, from Tuesday June 3 through Sunday, June 8.

Election Day is Tuesday, June 10. Whoever wins the Democratic and Republican primaries will go on to the general election in November.

How to register to vote in N.J.

To start, check your voter registration status online here and make sure it's up to date.

If you aren't registered, you can complete the process online or print a form to submit to your county.

To register online, you will need a Social Security number or a current driver's license or non-driver ID card from the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission. To use your Social Security number, you must be able to sign on-screen or upload a signature.

You also have to be a U.S. citizen and resident of the county for 30 days before the election. New Jersey allows 17-year-olds to pre-register, but they have to wait until they're 18 to vote.

Who's running for governor of New Jersey?

As Murphy's time in office comes to a close, several candidates are running to replace him as the leader of the Garden State.

The Democratic candidates include Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, Rep. Josh Gottheimer, Rep. Mikie Sherrill and former State Senate President Stephen Sweeney.

The Republican side includes state Sen. Jon Bramnick, former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli and former radio and TV host Bill Spadea.

Both primaries will be held on June 10, followed by the general election on Nov. 4.

Stick with CBS News New York and Political Reporter Marcia Kramer for the latest developments and expert analysis in the race.