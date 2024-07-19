NJ Transit is resolving recent heat-related issues. When riders can expect a return to regular service

NJ Transit says heat-related issues will be resolved for weekend NJ Transit says heat-related issues will be resolved for weekend 00:18

NEW YORK – NJ Transit said Friday it is resolving heat-related issues that have been affecting rail equipment and service this week.

Service will return to regular weekend schedules beginning Saturday, and regular weekday schedules will be back in effect Monday.

"We appreciate your patience and understanding while our team worked around the clock to resolve the equipment issues and restore regular service. We apologize for any inconvenience caused during this period," NJ Transit said in a statement.

NJ Transit trains canceled, combined due to heat-related issues

The problems began early Wednesday as the Tri-State Area was experiencing its third heat wave of the year. NJ Transit said the excessive temperatures were causing problems for electronic components and air conditioning units. A train must be taken out of service if the air conditioning is not working.

Due to the issues, the agency preemptively canceled and combined dozens of trains Thursday and Friday.

NJ Transit said it strategically selected trains across multiple rail lines in order to minimize the impact on customers, but many riders still expressed frustration with the impacts, which came after a 15% fare increase and multiple days of delays and temporary service suspensions in June.

"While fares go up, and I certainly understand labor costs and that type of thing, the investment doesn't seem to be there, and they just seems to kick the can down the road and defer things, rather than address the problems," one commuter said.

An NJ Transit board member told CBS New York the issues would be discussed at the next board meeting, which is scheduled for Wednesday.

The heat wave ended Thursday as temperatures finally dropped out of the 90s. Temperatures across the region are expected to stay in the mid- to upper 80s through next week.