Excessive heat causing NJ Transit delays that could last days. See the list of impacted lines.

By Shosh Bedrosian

SECAUCUS, N.J. -- NJ Transit says the excessive heat is causing equipment issues, and riders should expect delays and cancellations for days. 

The agency posted on social media overnight, saying the scorching temperatures may impact travel for the next 48 to 72 hours. 

"Customers may experience delays and it may be necessary to cancel or combine trips," the agency posted. 

Nine different lines are facing delays for the Wednesday morning commute.

  • Atlantic City
  • Main-Bergen County
  • Montclair-Boonton
  • Morris & Essex
  • Northeast Corridor
  • North Jersey Coast
  • Pascack Valley
  • Raritan Valley
  • River Line

Officials say the heat is causing issues to air conditioning units and other electronic components. Maintenance crews are working around the clock to make repairs and restore the affected equipment. 

Use this link for the latest service updates.

Another blow for NJ Transit riders

CBS New York's Shosh Bedrosian spoke with riders Wednesday morning who said they were frustrated, but not surprised, by the latest service impacts.

"I think it's a deferred investment, right? So at the end of the day, the equipment's not modern, they've deferred reinvesting in the things that need to be done. It's a deferred investment, and we're paying the price as commuters," one commuter said. "I think I'm disappointed in the state government."

Riders also noted the delays come on the heels of a recent 15% fare hike

